Belizean students receive Cuban medical scholarships

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022– The Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Belize and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, held a ceremony at the House of Culture on January 13, 2022, to officially recognize thirteen scholarship recipients under the Cuba-Belize Scholarship Programme 2022. Ten of the thirteen awardees this year will be majoring in medicine, while two will be pursuing a degree in nursing, and one will be majoring in psychology.

Speaking at the award ceremony was the Minister of Education, Science, and Technology, Hon. Francis Fonseca, who highlighted the generosity of the government and people of Cuba despite the illegal and unjust embargo imposed on their nation by the United States, and the current difficulties being endured globally as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Fonseca told the students that he always tells students who travel abroad, that they are ambassadors of Belize.

“Each and every one of you is an ambassador of Belize when you’re out there,” said Minister Fonseca.

“What you do out there, what you do in Cuba, reflects on you, it reflects on your family, and it reflects on the people of Belize. It’s a beautiful opportunity. It’s an honor to get this scholarship. Many, many people try, and you are the chosen ones this year. So, take full advantage of this opportunity. Make the most of it. Make yourself proud, make your families proud, and make Belize proud,” he said.

Minister Fonseca also urged the awardees to be resolute in the pursuit of their goals despite challenges. He also encouraged them to respect and embrace the Cuban culture, people and values, and appreciate their experiences during their time there. The scholarship is awarded in full by the Government of the Republic of Cuba. This year will mark 27 years of diplomatic relations between Belize and Cuba. Over the course of those years, 200+ Belizean students have had the opportunity to study in Cuba.