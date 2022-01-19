74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Home Highlights Belizean students receive Cuban medical scholarships
Highlights

Belizean students receive Cuban medical scholarships

Thirteen Belizean students received scholarships through the Cuban government

SourceCharles Gladden
260

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022– The Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Belize and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, held a ceremony at the House of Culture on January 13, 2022, to officially recognize thirteen scholarship recipients under the Cuba-Belize Scholarship Programme 2022. Ten of the thirteen awardees this year will be majoring in medicine, while two will be pursuing a degree in nursing, and one will be majoring in psychology.

Speaking at the award ceremony was the Minister of Education, Science, and Technology, Hon. Francis Fonseca, who highlighted the generosity of the government and people of Cuba despite the illegal and unjust embargo imposed on their nation by the United States, and the current difficulties being endured globally as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Fonseca told the students that he always tells students who travel abroad, that they are ambassadors of Belize.

“Each and every one of you is an ambassador of Belize when you’re out there,” said Minister Fonseca.

“What you do out there, what you do in Cuba, reflects on you, it reflects on your family, and it reflects on the people of Belize. It’s a beautiful opportunity. It’s an honor to get this scholarship. Many, many people try, and you are the chosen ones this year. So, take full advantage of this opportunity. Make the most of it. Make yourself proud, make your families proud, and make Belize proud,” he said.

Minister Fonseca also urged the awardees to be resolute in the pursuit of their goals despite challenges. He also encouraged them to respect and embrace the Cuban culture, people and values, and appreciate their experiences during their time there. The scholarship is awarded in full by the Government of the Republic of Cuba. This year will mark 27 years of diplomatic relations between Belize and Cuba. Over the course of those years, 200+ Belizean students have had the opportunity to study in Cuba.

Previous articleBelize chairs 48th meeting of Community Council of Ministers (CARICOM)
Next articleExhibition honoring the Father of the Nation opens

RELATED ARTICLES

Highlights

New CEO at MOHW; new Deputy Governor at Central Bank

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Jan. 14, 2022-- Both the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) and the Central Bank of Belize announced new administrative appointments...
Read more
Highlights

CITCO fine-tunes portfolios

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- Today, the Belize City Council announced a change in the portfolios assigned to the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and...
Read more
Highlights

Exhibition honoring the Father of the Nation opens

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- Over the weekend, the nation of Belize celebrated George Price Day for the second time since it was...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Mandatory US$18 travel insurance for tourists

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) announced a new travel insurance mandate last Thursday in a press release. The...
Read more

Legal Year 2022 commences 

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- The opening of the new legal year 2022-2023 took place this morning with a virtual commencement exercise coordinated...
Read more

PUC extends deadline for comments on electricity rate increase 

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- On Friday, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) extended the deadline for public consultation on the proposed electricity rate...
Read more

Customs officer, 43, dies in RTA

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- A Belize City man lost his life in a traffic accident that occurred on the George Price Highway...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Bad timing, CEOs?

Editorial
Mon. Jan. 17, 2022 The recent Cabinet reshuffle, with the principal focus on the beleaguered Ministry of Health and Wellness, which experienced great unease and...
Read more

A reshuffling of portfolios

Editorial
On January 10, the Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceño, switched the portfolios of some members of his Cabinet, and to the glee of many,...
Read more

Check your compass, Blue Captain

Editorial
Sun. Jan. 9, 2022 An important piece of equipment for sea goers, especially on long voyages, is a compass, because when a bad storm hits,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
On Sunday morning when I checked my e-mail, I saw that Elma Whittaker Augustine had mailed me the day before to say that her...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
A few months ago, I discussed the incredibly sensational case of a wealthy, prominent Belizean who in some respects was a he-man in behavior,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
“Like the Freemasons, the Confederacy of the Humbled is a close-knit brotherhood whose members travel with no outward markings, but who know each other at...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper