Burrell Boom and surrounding villages underwater!

Belizeans now need ETA to travel to UK

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Seema Malhotra, UK Minister for Migration and Citizenship

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Nov. 29, 2024

Last week, the British High Commission announced that, starting January 8, 2025, Belizeans who wish to visit the United Kingdom or to pass through a UK airport en route to another destination will need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization, while visitors from some non-European countries will be required to have an e-Visa.

Persons seeking to obtain an ETA can apply for one at GOV.uk.

The cost of applying for the ETA is £10, which is equivalent to about 25-30 BZD, and the application, on average, takes about ten minutes to complete. The ETA will be valid for two years or until the holder’s passport expires – whichever is sooner – giving them authorization for multiple journeys.

“This expansion of ETA is a significant step forward in delivering a border that’s efficient and fit for the digital age. Through light-touch screening, before people step foot in the UK, we will keep our country safe while ensuring visitors have a smooth travel experience,” Seema Malhotra MP, UK Minister for Migration and Citizenship.

It will be digitally linked to the holder’s passport and allow for stays of up to six months at a time, as well as short trips.

Citizens from Honduras and Jamaica and others who require an e-Visa will continue needing one. Also, Belizeans wishing to enter the UK for work, long-term study or to live will continue to need to apply for the relevant entry clearance or visa, not an ETA.

