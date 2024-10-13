Firefighter becomes a paramedic

Photo: Sharole Carr-Saldivar Chair FACB and Shane Dalling CEO JLA

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Tues. Oct. 9, 2024

Members of the Firearms and Ammunition Control Board (FACB) visited Jamaica’s Licensing Authority to learn about best practices and strategies for firearms control, public safety, and regulatory compliance.

The FACB comprises three members – Sharole Carr-Saldivar, Chairperson and CEO at the Ministry of Home Affairs; Magistrate Mannon Dennison; and Senior Superintendent of Police, Clement Cacho – and was formed by the Home Affairs Ministry after the surfacing of multiple reports of a possible black market for gun licenses in Belize, with accusations that licenses were accessible to criminal and gang-related figures through under-the-table transactions with certain members of the Police Department.

The delegation’s visit was conducted between September 25 and 27, and during that visit there were presentations and tours to showcase the Jamaican Licensing Authority’s operational processes and to display a greater understanding of the operations and systems that have contributed to the success of the Jamaica Licensing Authority in these areas.

This initiative aligns with the FACB’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Belize’s firearms regulatory system and ensuring effective enforcement of regulations, while improving the overall transparency and efficiency of firearms licensing procedures.

“Our visit to the Jamaica Licensing Authority has been instrumental in broadening our understanding of firearms management and control. We are committed to adopting best practices that will enhance Belize’s regulatory frameworks and contribute to improved public safety,” Carr-Saldivar said.

The FACB’s partnership with the Jamaica Licensing Authority is a part of its broader strategy to modernize Belize’s firearms licensing and control systems, including adopting innovative solutions that promote safety, accountability, and transparency.

The operations of the FACB are laid out in the Firearms (Amendment) Act, No. 43 of 2023, which is an amendment to the existing Firearms Act, Chapter 143 of the Substantive Laws of Belize, Revised Edition 2020