UEF hosts the 3rd annual “Breddah Cliff Augustine” Youth Film Photography Summer Camp.

Belize’s National Assembly welcomes new Acting Clerk

By Deshan Swasey

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Tues. July 2, 2024

Following the resignation of Mr. Eddie Webster as the National Assembly’s Clerk, the Assembly’s Staff Committee Chair and Speaker of the House, Hon. Valerie Woods, accepted the credentials of the new Acting Clerk, Mrs. Anita Pech, whose assumption of the role took effect immediately.

The announcement was made yesterday, July 1, with Hon. Woods stating, “We extend our appreciation and thanks to Mr. Eddie Webster for the 14 years of service provided to the National Assembly, and wish him well in his future endeavors. The National Assembly Staff Committee, upon the receipt of his resignation, discussed the Acting appointment and advised the Governor General on its recommendation to appoint Mrs. Clara Pech as the Acting Clerk until such time the post is substantively filled.”

Mrs. Pech already has 15 years of experience under her belt as the Deputy Clerk. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Sector Management from the University of Belize, as well as certificates for courses from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s virtual academy on parliamentary mechanisms.

Her responsibilities will include being the Accounting Officer for the offices of the Contractor General, the Ombudsman, and the Integrity Commission.

“We look forward to working with her in this capacity,” stated Speaker Woods.

