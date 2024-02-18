BHS terminates principal, Jamie Usher

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 15, 2024

The renowned principal of Belize High School (BHS), Jamie Lee Usher has confirmed her termination from the school after over a decade of service.

The shocking news surfaced on Wednesday, February 14, through social media, after Usher was abruptly dismissed via a letter from the school’s administrators.

The reasoning surrounding her departure has stirred controversy. Unofficial reports suggest that approximately 13 members of her staff reported her to the school’s board of directors based on abuse of authority and ill-treatment.

Following the news, parents and other supporters gathered outside the school compound to show their discontent, as Usher was asked to relinquish all school property and leave the premises.

In an official statement via her social media, Usher shared, “I am humbled to have been able to share my talents, gifts, and ideas for just under 14 years as a RAM. The service to the future of education in Belize has been my passion, and my energies will continue to serve the students of Belize, especially in leadership and robotics. I look forward to the next chapter.”

“I stand proudly behind my commitment to the BHS RAMS Community. Thanks to my husband, children, family, and friends for always motivating me to strive for excellence in everything I do. Thank you to all the parents, students, and friends of BHS who have messaged to share their words of kindness. Always Team Belize, always a Robotics Enthusiast, and always a STEAM educator.”

Usher, who is married to Hon. Henry Charles Usher, a PUP minister, has since found sympathy from the United Women’s Group, a politically affiliated group, who issued a release in solidarity with the educator.

“Usher’s removal from her position sends a chilling reminder of the challenges women face in leadership roles, especially within the educational sector. The news of Usher’s termination has deeply saddened and angered the members of the United Women’s Group, who recognize the systemic barriers and biases that often hinder women’s advancement in leadership positions,” it read, calling on BHS administration for transparency surrounding Usher’s termination.

We reached out to Usher, who has never denied an interview with us, for further insight into her departure. Unfortunately, up to press time, she has not agreed to one.

Today, the school administrators issued an official statement thanking Usher for her years of service, stating, “The Board of Governors of Belize Elementary School and Belize High School confirms the departure of Mrs. Usher as principal of Belize High School. We thank Mrs. Usher for her 13 years of service as our High School Principal and for her contribution to the development of the school. We wish her success with her future professional career.”

In the meantime, Mrs. Majib Sharp, the principal of Belize Elementary School, has been appointed BHS’s interim principal until a new principal is selected.

During her tenure, Usher has been recognized for leading BHS to multiple international robotics competitions, including the FIRST Global Challenge International Robotics Competition in Geneva, Switzerland in 2022, winning multiple gold medals, placing Belize on the map, and making BHS one of the most elite schools in the country.