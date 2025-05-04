More measles cases in Belize!

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Wed. Apr. 30, 2025

Several areas in the nation’s capital were reportedly without power for much of Sunday, April 27.

The specific areas without power were within Central Site, Site 7, and Tiga Town, and the outage lasted from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

According to the Belize Electricity Limited, the outage was scheduled as a part of BEL’s proactive maintenance program, which is targeted to improve the long-term reliability, safety, and efficiency of the electricity system.

They explained, “During the scheduled work, our field teams identified the need for additional repairs and upgrades to the infrastructure. As a result, the outage had to be extended to allow our crews to safely complete the necessary work.”

Affected customers were notified in advance about the planned works through SMS messages as well as through BEL 24/7 mobile updates and direct alerts. The completed maintenance work will significantly enhance the safety, reliability, and appearance of the electricity network in the Belmopan area, says BEL.