Belize to participate in the annual World Investor Week

Photo: Leeroy Banner, attonery

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 26, 2024

The case of the “Bladen 12”, accused of being involved in a drug plane landing in the Bladen Forest Reserve in 2021, continued this week at the Charles Bartlett Hyde Building in Belize City after the last court session concluded with the prosecution visiting the locus – the area where the events took place – to identify it.

“We finally closed all evidence as it relates to the voir dire. The three accused persons gave direct statements and explained to the court what happened on the day they were detained. They explained to the magistrate what ordeals they had endured. So now, we are finished with the evidence-taking aspect of the voir dire. Now we have to do written submissions, and the court has given us time to prepare our submissions,” said Leeroy Banner, attorney for several members of the Bladen 12.

Among the “Bladen 12” are three law enforcement officers of the Belize Police Department as well as a member of the Mennonite community, who are to be tried for several offenses in connection with an alleged drug plane landing that occurred in the Bladen Forest Reserve area back in November of 2021, almost 3 years ago.

Since their first arraignment back in 2021, the case has repeatedly met with adjournments due to various technicalities and delays. Banner noted that the case remained in the voir dire stage since January due to the difficulties for the various attorneys to appear in court to represent their respective clients.

While Banner was tightlipped about the case, he highlighted that in court on Thursday, September 26, the prosecution said that a period of 20 days has been set for the case to reach conclusion, but Banner told local reporters that so much time might not be necessary.

“Having looked at the file, mainly of the evidence, witnesses or former witnesses, which we could agree upon. So, between now and the next adjourn, I will go through the file again and see as many witnesses we can agree to … most of the witnesses will have dealt with minor stuff that we could agree on, so that is why I say that it shouldn’t take more than five days; but we have agreed to set 20 days … gave us enough time to have all the parties’ say and to finish the matter when you come … when you resume in 2025,” said Banner.

“The Crown has to present cogent evidence to the court, because these are high standards; the Crown must put its case behind an unreasonable doubt, and sometimes these cases do need several witnesses. So, I won’t comment on whether or not six [days] is a lot; but that is the Crown’s prerogative, and they believe that, for the quote of a better picture, no, they need to call 60 witnesses,” he said.

The case has been adjourned until December 17.