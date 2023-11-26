BLC member gunned down in Lake I

Photo: Jordan Waight Burns, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 23, 2023

A known affiliate of the BLC (Backa-Lands Crips) gang was executed in broad daylight in the Lake Independence area of Belize City on Thursday morning, November 23. The deceased was identified as Jordan Waight Burns, 24, a laborer of Mayflowers Street.

Initial reports suggest that shortly after 9:00 a.m. Burns was walking on Holy Emmanuel Street in the Gungulung area in the direction of Chetumal Boulevard when he was approached by a single gunman who proceeded to fire a single shot that struck him directly in the head and rendered him motionless.

When authorities arrived at the scene they took him to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Burns has been in the media, notably in 2018, for the alleged murder of Carlton Moreira, 35, a resident of Mayflower Street. Burns was initially charged with murder; reports at the time noted that Moreira was shot twice in the head after his attacker attempted to snatch his Boledo winnings away from him. Cops were able to point fingers at the now-deceased Burns for the crime. However, in May of this year, he was acquitted of the charge as the case entered a nolle prosequi.

A few months later, in July, his name resurfaced once more, after an attempt was made on his life. He discharged himself from the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where his wounds were being treated, and declined to cooperate with authorities.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that an affiliate of Burns carried out the deadly shooting, and cops are seeking a person in connection with this latest murder.