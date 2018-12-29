BNTU says school managers stole teachers’ Christmas

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 27, 2018– The Belize National Teachers Union (BNTU) issued a press release dated Friday, December 21, in which it castigated school managements for withholding monies from teachers’ salaries because of their participation in the BNTU rally at the Belmopan Civic Center on November 7, when an estimated 1500 teachers participated in a demonstration and rally which was organized to address hardship allowances and other issues affecting teachers.

“When asked if the Ministry intended to dock the salaries of the teachers who participated in the demonstration and rally, Minister Faber said that the Ministry had no intentions of doing so and therefore those monies would NOT be withheld from Managements,” the BNTU press release said.

The release continued, “However, BNTU Headquarters has been made aware that in true Grinch-like manner, some Managers have made the decision to dock the salaries of the teachers just weeks before the Christmas holidays are to begin.”

The release added, “Although the Education Rules make provision for Managers to make that decision, it is one that can only be classified as downright ‘mean-spirited’ and an attempt at union-busting since those monies would have to be calculated and then sent back to the government’s coffers.”

“The BNTU therefore wishes to register its total discontent with this latest action by certain Managements and reminds them that these schools CANNOT function without the hard work, dedication and more often than not, EXTRA TIME AND EFFORT given by the teachers,” the release pointed out.

The BNTU release noted that the success of fundraising events and other extracurricular activities are dependent on teachers, that a very large number of teachers “PLEDGE $30-$50 from their salaries monthly to these Managements to aid in operational costs”, and said that “any teacher who decides to discontinue such contribution to their Management has the full support” of the union.

The BNTU ended its release saying that all of its members are assured that “we will pursue all avenues, including legal action to ensure positive outcome for you, our members.”