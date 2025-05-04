More measles cases in Belize!

Anthony Andrewin, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 28, 2025

A boar (male pig) which escaped from its pen was shot and killed after it charged at a Gales Point Manatee villager and killed him over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 27. The deceased, 46-year-old Anthon Andrewin, had reportedly been socializing with relatives and friends in his yard when the boar, after breaking free from its pen in another part of the village, ended up on his property.

When the pig was spotted in the yard, multiple attempts were made to get it to leave, but it responded by charging at Andrewin, severely injuring him.

Initial reports had indicated that the animal had bitten Andrewin; however, it was clarified that it was its tusk (elongated canine tooth) that pierced through one of Andrewin’s legs, severing an artery, which eventually proved fatal. After the incident, the uncontrollable boar was shot dead and its body was burned in the area. A bleeding Andrewin was taken to the Southern Regional Hospital for treatment, but died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

At Monday’s press briefing, ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, was asked by local reporters whether charges would be brought against the boar’s owner.

He said that the case file on the incident has been given to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and noted that police are seeking the owner as the investigation continues.

The creature’s head was taken into police custody for investigation, while, as mentioned previously, its body was burned.

Andrewin leaves behind five children and three grandchildren.