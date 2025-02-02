Belize Volleyball Association hosts AFECAVOL General Assembly

BELIZE CITY, Fri., Jan. 24, 2025

At the beginning of the week, Bowen and Bowen Limited announced that one of its companies, Belize Imports & Goods, Ltd. (BIG) had been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Grupo Bimbo confectionary products as of January 6, 2025. Grupo Bimbo, “a Mexican multinational food company with a presence in over 33 countries” (Wikipedia), is described as the world’s largest baked goods company. The release listed Pinguinos, Submarinos, Principe, and Canelitas among the products that would be imported.

Though there was no mention of any bread products in the release, local bakery owners became concerned at the news and immediately contacted the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise. However, when we spoke with a Bowen rep, they clarified that the only bread product they intend to import would be toasted bread slices.

Agriculture CEO, Servulo Baeza shared that they have no issue with the importation of the Bimbo confectionary products. Bowen reported that the products will be initially only available in the Belize District. Distribution will then be expanded to the other districts in the coming months.