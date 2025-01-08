27 Cross Country Cycling champions honored at CFB gala

Photo: (l-r) Brigadier General Azariel Loria and Colonel Anthony Velasquez

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 6, 2025

In the coming weeks, a new commanding officer will be heading the Belize Defence Force (BDF) following the approaching retirement of Brigadier General Azariel Loria.

A then Deputy Commandant Loria took the position in 2022 after it was vacated by retiring Brigadier General, Steven Ortega, who had held the position since 2017.

Colonel Anthony Velasquez is next in line to take over the position. The Change of Command Parade will be held at the Price Barracks in Ladyville on Friday, January 31.

Additional changes within the BDF include the appointment of Major Ruben Cowo as the new Director of the Joint Operations Intelligence Center. He was promoted in December of last year after completing military training in Taiwan. Also, Major Zenon Ciego has become the new head of the BDF Intelligence Unit.