74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Home Headline BSCFA and ASR/BSI sign interim agreement
Headline

BSCFA and ASR/BSI sign interim agreement

The agreement remains in place until July 2022, or the end of the sugar crop

SourceMarco Lopez
205

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 3, 2022– The delivery and milling of sugarcane will finally start following the signing of an interim agreement between the Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association (BSCFA) and Belize Sugar Industries (ASR/BSI). This agreement, which ends July 31, 2022, will hold the sugar industry intact until a new commercial agreement is formulated and signed by the parties. Chairman of the BSCFA, Andrew Westby told the media that the the April 30 expiry date of the agreement, which had been proposed by the Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceño, had been extended to the date proposed by the association, but reports are that ASR/BSI feel that they were strong-armed into signing the agreement, given the growing unrest outside their gates for over the past week.

On Friday evening, cane farmers began moving their trucks packed with cane from the delivery operations gate. Those cañeros had been using their trucks to block the entrance to the company’s compound for several days. On Thursday they marched to the Prime Minister’s house in Orange Walk and called for his resignation.

For now, the new year starts with a sigh of relief, for both the association and the mill. But three other cane farmers associations have suffered losses due to this impasse in negotiations, although they were not a part of that ongoing process and subsequent standoff between ASR/BSI and BFSCA. The government has reportedly opted to take on the legal liability in connection with any claims taken to the court by those cane farmers or ASR/BSI in connection with losses suffered due to the delay in the start of the season.

Joining the Prime Minister in the efforts to broker a truce between the parties were other northern area representatives, Florencio Marin, Ramon Cervantes, Ramiro Ramirez, and Agriculture Minister Hon. Jose Mai. The BSCFA chairman told local media that their involvement fast-tracked the process. As previously reported, ASR/BSI has been reluctant to sign an interim agreement that would only prolong an already stretched-out issue. They were in opposition to the August 1, 2022 end date of the interim agreement proposed by the BSCFA, but seemingly backed down from that hardline stance on Friday, which set the stage for the signing of this agreement.

The company publicly expressed its view, however, that the BSCFA’a actions held not only the mill hostage but also the farmers who are members of the association, as well as farmers from the three other associations. The mill has described BSCFA’s blockade as “illegal and damaging.”

The company, in a release issued on December 30, stated, “BSI does not condone the illegal tactics and threats of violence to pressure concessions from the mill. There is no place for such a tactic in a modern sugar industry. This will only damage the credibility of the whole industry, and call in question whether under such a volatile atmosphere it will be safe to operate the mill.”

The release added, “BSI reiterates however that it is disposed to engage constructively in this process provided both sides show good faith.”

The cane farmers’ trucks were not moved from the delivery entrance of the BSI compound until the new agreement was signed. In a post on Facebook following the successful signing of the interim agreement, Prime Minister Briceño stated, “Today, Belize Sugar Industry and the cane farmers of Belize delivered an agreement. This is a win for both sides, the overall sector, and the national economy. With the crop season now set to start both sides will proceed timely to realizing a full agreement amenable to all sides.” Despite this, cane farmers protesting on Friday made much more extensive demands. Some cane farmers are asking for a three-year agreement to be signed with the mill.

“We must elect a minister that is not John Briceño. Secondly, we must now go to the Prime Minister’s house. We will go peacefully because, if not today, then the cane farmers will have nothing tomorrow or Monday. Thirdly, with the permission of our leaders and you all, we are sending a message to the Prime Minister – that we want three more years at BSI without any more delays. We want this in black and white by Monday and if you do not bring the paper to us then you can leave once again.” Those were the words, spoken in Spanish, of a cane farmer as he stood before a group of approximately 50 persons who marched to the Prime Minister’s house. They had received approval from the Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, to engage in that procession to Hon. Briceño’s home.

Commissioner Williams explained to the media that they have been approaching their policing of this recent sugar protest a bit differently. He cited past gatherings which became more volatile and led to worse outcomes due to police involvement and said that they are exercising their authority responsibly and are trying to strike a balance.

“I must say thanks to the cane farmers and the association for working so good with us,” Williams told local media.

Previous articleOmicron variant is in Belize — MOHW
Next articleE&B Commission applies to strike out redistricting case

RELATED ARTICLES

Headline

Cattouse Connection sweep Krem New Year’s Classic

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 3, 2022-- It was a beautiful New Year’s morning on Saturday, January 1, 2022, and it was a great day...
Read more
Headline

E&B Commission applies to strike out redistricting case

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 3, 2022-- The Belize Peace Movement (BPM) and the Government of Belize have been locked in a legal battle since...
Read more
Headline

Omicron variant is in Belize — MOHW

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Dec. 30, 2021-- A recent press release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) warns the public that the Omicron variant...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Cattouse Connection sweep Krem New Year’s Classic

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 3, 2022-- It was a beautiful New Year’s morning on Saturday, January 1, 2022, and it was a great day...
Read more

E&B Commission applies to strike out redistricting case

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 3, 2022-- The Belize Peace Movement (BPM) and the Government of Belize have been locked in a legal battle since...
Read more

BSCFA and ASR/BSI sign interim agreement

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 3, 2022-- The delivery and milling of sugarcane will finally start following the signing of an interim agreement between the...
Read more

Omicron variant is in Belize — MOHW

Headline
BELMOPAN, Thurs. Dec. 30, 2021-- A recent press release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) warns the public that the Omicron variant...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

2022 is here. Stay sweet, Belize!

Editorial
Sun. Jan. 2, 2022 The New Year in Belize started with a glorious, sunshine morning, with a fresh southeasterly breeze, and clear blue sky… what...
Read more

Select ministries — what they did in 2021, what we expect in 2022

Editorial
No Government of Belize since we became a self-governing country in 1964 and got our independence in 1981 has been battered by headwinds to...
Read more

Troubling times, but Merry Christmas!!

Editorial
Wed. Dec. 22, 2021 “Come, mek wi bring back di ole fashan Krismos!” The Scrooge in some of us will want to say, why bother, when...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
My understanding is that Belmopan-based PLUS TV is supported by evangelical churches in the United States. So, I was somewhat surprised at the intensity with...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
About a week or two ago, I read a story on the published version of CNN News about a Guatemalan man gaining entry into the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When my generation was growing up as children in the 1950s, this gender issue was not as large and as complex as it is today....
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper