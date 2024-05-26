Belize attends STI Forum in New York

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Wed. May 22, 2024

Belize Telemedia Limited (BTL) has officially announced the reappointment of Ivan Tesucum as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. The decision was made after a competitive recruitment process had been carried out, during which other qualified persons were able to apply for the position.

Since his initial appointment in 2019, Ivan Tesucum has been at the helm of the company, but in March, speculation arose regarding Tesucum’s potential departure when advertisements for the CEO position were posted. In response, Digi clarified the situation, explaining that the advertisement was part of a newly approved executive recruitment policy by the Board of Directors.

This policy aimed to enhance transparency in corporate governance, ensuring a thorough and flexible process to attract and retain top talent for executive positions. The company also highlighted that this new approach was timely, considering the impending expiration of Tesucum’s contract.

“This announcement marks an important step in Digi’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the continuous growth and success of the organization. Through this process, the call to interested applicants has been extended and all interested applicants, including the incumbent, will be invited to apply,” the company had stated.

Following the expiration of Tesucum’s previous contract, Digi initiated a search process, evaluating potential candidates based on their qualifications, experience, and alignment with Digi’s mission.

Throughout this search, Tesucum consistently demonstrated his “unwavering dedication” to Digi’s success. “We are pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr. Ivan Tesucum as CEO of Belize Telemedia Limited,” stated Mr. Markhelm Lizarraga, Chairman of BTL’s Board of Directors, earlier this week. “Mr. Tesucum’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping Digi’s trajectory, and we are confident that under his guidance, the company will continue to thrive and innovate in delivering unparalleled services to our customers,” Lizarraga further said.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to continue leading Digi, Mr. Tesucum stated, “I am honored to be reappointed as CEO of Belize Telemedia Limited. I am committed to building on our achievements and driving Digi’s growth as our national telecom and the leading telecommunications provider in Belize. Together with our dedicated team, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

We reached out to Digi for further comment but were referred back to the press release.