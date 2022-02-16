74 F
Belize City
Thursday, February 17, 2022
BTL tech falls to his death

Edwin Sho – deceased 

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 14, 2022– A tragic Valentine’s Day accident claimed the life of a technician of Belize Telemedia Limited after a lamppost on which he was working snapped in two, which caused him to fall to his death. Edwin Sho, the victim of this terrible accident, was reportedly doing an installation for Jubilee Church in Roaring Creek village. A church member said that, while showing Sho’s coworker where to run the installation wire, they heard a very loud bang.

“As we ran outside, the guy flat on the ground, motionless. I guess from the height he fell – the lamppost and the ladder on the ground, and he on one side, and when we got outside, we saw the lamppost, you know, broke, snapped,” Jason Twist, a member of the church, said.

It was a routine installation that went dreadfully wrong. Twist said that they later discovered, when they took a look at the inside of the post, that the post was rotten, but this was not something that could have been determined by looking at the outside of the log.

“Well, as you can see, the post that rotten, it’s rotten to the bottom, hollow, so I guess that could have changed from long time, but who would have known, because, you know, when you look at the post visually, I mean only now you know that it’s rotten because it wouldn’t a look like something weh rotten,” he said.

“I would think he probably panic and probably just fell off or jump off or something but, I mean he could have fell on the other side where the grass is, but man, it was on the cold, hard cement,” Twist commented.

Edwin Sho, a resident of Roaring Creek, was a well-loved musician in his community, dubbed the “Maya Pandanero,” and had released a recording done at Ak’a’wada Studio, which is located in the area.

A release issued today by BTL expressed condolences to Sho’s family and stated, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague, Edwin Sho. Initial information shared indicates that Edwin fell from a BEL pole while executing his duties in Roaring Creek village in the Cayo District. Digi, BEL and all relevant authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident. This is undeniably a horrible incident that has never occurred before.”

The release further noted, “Edwin joined the company in January 2017 and was currently employed as a ‘Service Operations & Maintenance Technician’ in the Consumer Sales & Service Operations West Department in our Commercial Division.”

The BTL release stated at its conclusion: “We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to his wife and family, and also his BTL family. Let’s pray for God’s strength during this difficult time. Edwin will be missed dearly. May his soul rest in peace.”

