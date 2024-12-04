Belizeans now need ETA to travel to UK

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 2, 2024

Well-known police officer, ACP Howell Gillett, Commander of National Community Policing at the Belize Police Department, was honored by Buckingham Palace in London, England for Service to the Community.

“I stand before you as the first police officer from Belize to be honored by Buckingham Palace for Service to the Community. This milestone represents the culmination of a lifetime dedicated to service, and stands as one of the most significant achievements of my career in law enforcement,” said Gillett.

“… this recognition reflects years of hard work, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the communities I have been privileged to serve. For someone from Belize, this award represents a dream realized and a testament to the idea that commitment to positive change knows no borders,” he added.

In June of this year, Gillett and five other Belizean activists who have made an impact in their respective fields were honored on the King’s Birthday Honours list. He was given an MBE (Member of the British Empire).

“It symbolizes the values and efforts I have dedicated my life to, and serves as a reminder of the lives impacted by those efforts. This honor inspires me to continue striving for service excellence, reinforcing my dedication to fairness, justice, and community well-being. I reflected on the extraordinary nature of this moment. This recognition is not only personal; it also belongs to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my family, colleagues, and all who have believed in and encouraged me. This honor is as much theirs as it is mine, representing the strength and unity of the collective efforts that have defined my career,” he said.

Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams gave his kudos to Gillett for his achievement.

“I’m not fully aware of Mr. Gillett’s award; you’re giving me news, actually, but if that is the case, then I would say congratulations to him… He reported on a conference this morning, his experience in meeting people, meeting with community policing officers in London, and exchanging ideas. So, he came back with some ideas that he believed would enhance our community policing efforts in Belize,” Commissioner Williams said.