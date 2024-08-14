Benny’s Hurricanes win 4th BEBL championship

Photo: Courts in Belmopan

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 12, 2024

Over the past couple of weeks, several well-known business establishments became victims of nighttime burglaries, with thieves making good with a substantial amount of money.

Several weeks ago, it was published in Amandala that Brodies Supermarket located at Mile 2 ½ on the Philip Goldson Highway was burglarized, allegedly by five persons who entered through the roof by prying open the zinc wall that goes through the ceiling into the business.

The men reportedly walked away with approximately $12,000 in cash. Then last week, it was reported that the Sub-Treasury in Dangriga Town was burglarized for a third time.

These incidents raised the concerns of members of the business community that at any moment thieves could burglarize their establishments; but despite the community being careful, two other business establishments were targeted by thieves over the weekend.

The first burglary happened between Saturday night, August 10, and Sunday morning, August 11, when robbers targeted a store in the Corozal Free Zone. When police arrived at the scene, they found that the burglar bar and metal door of the building were damaged and a safe with a large amount of money inside was broached, leaving behind the empty safe.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department Eastern Division, told members of the media that they are reviewing security cameras in the area. It is unclear whether the culprits were Belizean or Mexican nationals.

The other burglary occurred after 4:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, in Belmopan, where the Courts store on Constitution Drive was reportedly targeted by seven men who held up and tied the security guard and proceeded to enter the building.

The group escaped with an assortment of electronic items and an undisclosed amount of cash that was inside a safe. ACP Hilberto Romero told media members that police are still investigating the crime, their investigations including interviewing staff and reviewing security cameras.