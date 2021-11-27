74 F
Belize City
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Home Headline Burning plane found at Kanantik airstrip
Headline

Burning plane found at Kanantik airstrip

By the time police arrived on the scene, any cargo or passengers that might have been on the plane were already gone.

149

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021 — In the wee hours of this morning, police responded to reports that an aircraft was seen flying in our southern air space, near the area of Kanantik, and the department deployed officers to the Kanantik Airstrip, a private aerodrome servicing Silver Creek Airport in the Stann Creek District. There, the officers found a single-engine aircraft burning — already reduced to charred remains when they arrived on the scene. This type of clandestine landing and subsequent burning strongly suggests that the aircraft was used to carry out a narco operation; however, police found no signs of any cargo that might have been on the plane, nor did they come across any persons who might have been involved in the operation.

This most recent landing near Kanantik occurred 21 days after a major drug bust that took place near Bladen Village in Toledo following a narco plane landing that was seemingly facilitated by police officers who belonged to the Police Department’s Command Operations Strike Team. (Those officers were granted bail earlier this week.) Unlike that bust, however, the criminals involved in this recent operation got away seemingly effortlessly.

Typically, our authorities would be warned of such an imminent landing by neighboring air-surveillance authorities, but this particular aircraft seems to have gone under the radar, landing undetected and off-loading whatever cargo it was carrying before being completely burned.

Police conducted a search in the immediate area after finding the burnt plane, but found nothing illegal, according to a police report issued today.

It must be noted that a drug plane of this size could easily carry hundreds of kilos of cocaine.

What is of note is that during a bail hearing for the police officers who were accused of being involved in the previous drug plane landing in Bladen, Toledo, the prosecution, to support its objection to the granting of bail to the officers, had stated in its arguments before the court that it appeared that persons working for the drug cartels had infiltrated the Police Department, and that there was a well-coordinated rogue operation within the force. The attorney representing the four cops, Richard “Dickie” Bradley, had seemingly been stunned by the assertions, which he said were frightening and were to be taken seriously, since the statement was made by the Police Department’s head prosecutor, someone who works inside the Police Commissioner’s office.

Those assertions have returned to the public consciousness in the wake of this most recent drug plane landing.

Previous articleKHMH union selects new president
Next articleGrenade seen on Dangriga street

RELATED ARTICLES

Headline

Health Ministry stressed; CEO Mendez exits

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021 -- Last week, local media reported on the resignation of Dr. Fernando Cuellar from the Board of Governors...
Read more
Headline

$40K bail for cops charged in Bladen drug bust

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 24, 2021 -- During a virtual Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday of this week, the four police officers charged in...
Read more
Headline

Baby and godmother die in car crash

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 24, 2021 -- On Monday evening, a truck driver’s ill-timed attempt to overtake another vehicle on the George Price Highway...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Police find driver with cocaine and cash

General
ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Nov. 22, 2021 -- Around 2:30 Monday morning, police apprehended a driver who seemed to have been peddling drugs during...
Read more

COVID-19 update

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 25, 2021 -- This week, adjusted curfew hours came into effect. As reported, the curfew period on Friday and Saturday...
Read more

GG sworn in as Scout Patron

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 22, 2021 -- On Monday, November 22, the Governor General of Belize, Her Excellency Froyla Tzalam, was officially sworn in...
Read more

Grenade seen on Dangriga street

General
DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Tues. Nov. 23, 2021 -- On Tuesday, November 23, what appeared to be a grenade was spotted in the middle...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

More schooling from the CCJ

Editorial
CARICOM (Caribbean Community), on its website at caricom.org, indicates that the purpose of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which came into being in...
Read more

Honeymoon over in “Land of the gods”

Editorial
It is standard fare in the Belize election cycle for citizens to hear contesting parties glorifying the wonderful democracy that we have, and pointing...
Read more

Land and culture preservation big issues for the Garinagu

Editorial
It took an extraordinary effort for Garifuna Belizeans to survive and preserve their culture over these past two centuries, since they were exiled, removed,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
(Pub. NOTE: I found this story in our 1975 archives while doing some research, and I’m sure you will find it interesting. It seems the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
No matter what we tried, AMANDALA could not compete with THE REPORTER until we acquired partnership and raised our printing technology to near their level....
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
There is a very old saying that, the pen is mightier than the sword. In a sense, it’s really just a cute kind of...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper