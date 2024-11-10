Cory Williams wins Caribbean Cycling championship, Derrick Chavarria wins 2nd in U-23 category

Photo: Adele Catzim Sanchez, CEO of the Ministry of Ministry of Human Development, Families & Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2024

In the weekly Cabinet briefing, it was announced that the Women’s Department in the Ministry of Human Development, Families & Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs has been changed to the Family Support and Gender Affairs Department.

According to the government’s press release, the name change will be reflected in the Ministry’s guiding principles of equality and inclusion, as well as the strategic goals outlined in #PlanBelize.

Adele Catzim-Sanchez, CEO of the Ministry of Ministry of Human Development, Families & Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, echoed similar thoughts on the change, as it extends what the ministry offers from serving solely women to including men.

“We have shifted from a women’s department to a family-friendly one,” she said.

Initially, the department under its previous name aided women against gender-based violence, helped through the grocery bag program, and helped women with disabilities. But the name change indicates that it will now also aid displaced persons, primarily men and boys.

CEO Catzim-Sanchez mentioned that a structure run by the ministry will be on Wood Street in Belize City to ensure that services are provided to displaced persons.

She noted that the Ministry is making the adjustments in the upcoming days, and presented its name change to the Cabinet on Tuesday, November 5.