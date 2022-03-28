Caesar Ridge gains first point at Week 7 of Top League Closing Season

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 24, 2022– It’s been a long time coming for the youngsters who stepped up from Belize City 1st Division football to try and tangle with the some of the giants of the former Premier League of Belize (PLB) in the recently constituted Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Top League, which featured some former PLB clubs while others are waiting for the legal obstacles to be settled for a return to full time PLB action around August of this year. After six straight losses in this Top League 2021-22 Closing Season, including a few close calls where they gave good account of themselves, Caesar Ridge FC finally surprised one of the big teams, when they came from behind on the road to come away with a 1-1 draw against Altitude FC at the M.A. Stadium in Independence this past Saturday night.

All three Top League Week 7 games were played on Saturday night, March 19.

In a neutral turf game at the Marshalleck Stadium, all the scoring was in first half, as Verdes FC kept their record perfect with a 2-1 win over a game Garden City FC. Shaking the net for Verdes were Norman Anderson (17’) and Juan Carlos Lopez (36’), while Shaun Young (31’) scored a beauty from the edge of the eighteen for Garden City.

San Pedro Pirates FC was at home at the Ambergris Stadium, where the visitors’ “Walk like a Dragon” rising star Warren Moss (15’) gave the visiting Wagiya SC a 1-nil first half lead. The ‘iron-men” Pirates, who have not allowed more than 1 goal in any game this season, got a second half reply from Mario Chimal (70’) to secure the 1-1 draw.

And it was another close encounter down at the M.A. Stadium in Independence, where home standing Altitude FC were getting comfortable with a 1-nil first half lead through Andres Orozco (38’); but the young Caesar Ridge FC squad was undaunted, and their talented midfield/striker Naim “Neemo” Wilson (60’) knotted the score at 1-1 in second half, and it stayed that way for regulation. 1-1 draw, Altitude FC and Caesar Ridge FC.

The timing could not be better for Caesar Ridge to gain their first point in the season, because their next scheduled game, after a break in competition this weekend for the International Friendly, will be at home at the MCC where they host the “undisputed, undefeated,” Concacaf-bound, defending Top League champion, Verdes FC. Verdes has already secured the Concacaf berth, and needs only one more victory to mathematically clinch their second Top League championship, since there are no playoffs; but the game will be meaningful, especially for Caesar Ridge, for bragging purposes, and as they contemplate their possible admittance into the next PLB competition. To add to the intrigue, Verdes is the only team without a loss in the tournament, and Caesar Ridge remains the only team without a win. See you at the MCC on Sunday, April 3.

TOP LEAGUE SEASON BREAKS THIS WEEKEND FOR CONCACAF INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY ON SUNDAY, MARCH 27, AT 4:00 P.M. – BELIZE JAGUARS VS CUBA AT THE FFB STADIUM IN BELMOPAN.

Top League Week 8 schedule:

Saturday, April 2

7:00 p.m. – Altitude FC vs San Pedro Pirates FC – M.A. Stadium in Independence

Sunday, April 3

4:00 p.m. – Caesar Ridge FC vs Verdes FC – MCC Grounds

4:00 p.m. – Wagiya SC vs Garden City FC – Carl Ramos Stadium