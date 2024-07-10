Belize’s National Assembly welcomes new Acting Clerk

Photo: Brian Perriott, remanded

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 8, 2024

In this Friday’s edition of Amandala, we will know the fate of Brian Lee Perriott, 20, call center agent, as he could be facing up to five years at the Belize Central Prison after he sent his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend’s nude pictures online without her consent.

The incident took place sometime in June, after the woman ended the relationship between them via an online platform. A few days after Perriott got dumped he sent his ex a private message on social media under the name “D-Juan Petterson” which reportedly revealed a video of them, in bed naked, which he had taken without her knowledge.

Perriott reportedly threatened the girl that he would distribute the video to her parents and post it on social media. Then, days later, he began distributing the said video, and created a fake profile in the woman’s name. He continued to pester the woman, who then received a screenshot of Perriott sharing the video with another individual.

When she requested Perriott to quit his heinous act, he instead threatened to shoot her house while her family was at home. She then reported everything to the police, and they were able to confirm that Perriott was behind the fake account.

Perriott appeared before the Magistrate’s Court in Belize City on Friday, July 5, when he pleaded guilty to the intentional transmission of an image of a private part without consent.

He was remanded to prison and is expected to appear in court tomorrow, July 9, for sentencing. As mentioned above, Perriott could be facing up to 5 years behind bars, for violating the Cyber Crimes Act.