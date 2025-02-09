Belize Volleyball Association hosts AFECAVOL General Assembly

Kim Simplis Barrow, President of the Belize Cancer Society

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 6, 2025

In partnership with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Ministry of Health, the Belize Cancer Society hosted a Cervical Cancer Awareness Forum, as a part of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, on Thursday, February 6, at the Belize City Civic Center.

The awareness month is observed annually in January to spread awareness of the cancer that is found in women and caused by the infection of the human papillomavirus (HPV) and is spread through unprotected sexual contact.

In 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative with a mission to end cervical cancer as a public health problem by 2100, and all countries must reach and maintain an incidence rate of fewer than 4 new cases of cervical cancer per 100,000 women per year to achieve this goal.

“Cervical Cancer is a woman’s issue; it is a family issue, a community issue, and a national public health priority,” says Kim Simplis Barrow, President of the Belize Cancer Society. “For too long cervical cancer has been seen as an issue that concerns adult women; however, the reality is that prevention must start early. That means, young girls have access to [the] HPV vaccine and understand the importance of routine screening, educating young boys about HPV and their role in breaking the silence of transmission,” she said.

“… By prioritizing education, advocacy, and early intervention we are not only protecting individual lives, we are shaping a future where no woman in Belize has to suffer from a disease that is both preventable and treatable,” Simplis Barrow additionally mentioned.

In 2022, over 660,000 women have been diagnosed with cervical cancer globally, and over 350,000 women have died from the disease. Data by the Ministry of Health in Belize revealed that 323 women have died due to cervical cancer making it the second leading cause of death in 2023.

The forum falls under the theme, “Empowering Women & Girls Against Cervical Cancer Awareness Forum, HPV Testing & Vaccination Initiative.”

“The vaccine was implemented in Belize way back in 2016 … in 2023 when it was re-launched after COVID, we have seen many more personnel taking on the vaccines and encourage people to continue to take that vaccine. As I said, cervical cancer is a disease that can be prevented, can be managed, and so we want to encourage people, and this forum is about that. It’s about making sure we bring awareness to [the] effects of cervical cancer. It also brings awareness to females who can end up in that situation. So, we want to encourage people to take advantage,” mentioned Minister of Health, Hon. Kevin Bernard.

The forum offered free vaccination and screening for women. Minister Bernard noted that the HPV vaccine is being distributed in schools as a part of the national immunization program, so children can take advantage of it.