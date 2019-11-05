85.5 F
Belize City
Friday, November 8, 2019
Home General Caribbean Association of Judicial Officers’ 6th biennial conference opens in Belize
General

Caribbean Association of Judicial Officers’ 6th biennial conference opens in Belize

SourceRowland A. Parks
101

Opening ceremonies were held this morning for the 6th Biennial Caribbean Association of Judicial Officers (CAJO) conference at the Biltmore Plaza Hotel under the theme “Judicial Integrity — the Pathway to Public Trust”.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow, in his welcome remarks, told members of the legal profession that although complaints concerning judicial conduct are not legion, they are frequent enough.

“Because there are seemingly no ready avenues for dealing with judicial discourtesy”, the Prime Minister said, “This has caused some people to ask the age old question, ‘Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?”

“But for the purposes of today’s intervention, I content myself merely with reminding that the confidence we must be able to maintain in our judges is confidence in the round, it must therefore encompass propriety … in matters of deportment and temperament,” he said.

The head of Belize’s judiciary, Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin, also made welcome remarks.

“It gives me immeasurable pleasure to join the Right Honorable Prime Minister in welcoming you all, visiting judicial officers from the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Canada, and the United States to Belize, on the occasion of the 6th Biennial Conference of the Caribbean Association of Judicial Officers. Today is a historic day in Belize, for never before have so many judicial officers gathered within its shores. This day will surely be recorded in the annals of the history of this beautiful land. CAJO’s main goal is to provide continuing education to regional judges,” Chief Justice Benjamin said.

To a large extent, Belize has become quite a litigating country; there are, however, many factors which have contributed to the decrease in the public’s confidence in the judiciary, but the primary one is the amount of time litigants and accused persons have to wait for justice.

The keynote speaker for CAJO’s opening ceremony, Dr. Terrence Ferrell, who is also the chairman of the economic advisory board for Trinidad and Tobago, has researched and noted the decline of public confidence in the judiciary across the Caribbean since 2007.
Highlighting the scholarship that has been done in this area, Dr. Ferrell referred to the World Justice Project, “…which looked at rule of law and computes a rule of law index for countries around the world.” “And there’s a ranking of countries; we have rankings for Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, St. Lucia and St. Vincent. They’re scoring the rule of law and there are several components in index and the three of those components are relevant, I think,” he said.

He went on to state, “One is the question of the absence of corruption in the judiciary, and we do well, all of the countries in the region, do well. I have put up the United Kingdom in the last column there as a comparison, and you’d see that from in terms of the people’s perception of the absence of corruption, our countries do well, but in respect to the delivery of civil justice and criminal justice, we do not do very well at all. World Justice Project rule of law index — that particular survey actually surveys people like attorneys in the various countries.”

Dr. Ferrell said, “And finally, we can point to the global competitiveness report which surveys business people, and the global competitiveness report has again a number of different components, including what they call institution pillars, and within the institution pillar, there is a question about two aspects which relate to the question of the judiciary and justice system.

“Again, for the 2018 report on judicial independence, Jamaica has a score of 4.8, Trinidad & Tobago a score of 4.5 with a global rank for Jamaica of 38 out of 137 and Trinidad & Tobago 47 out of 137 and we can compare that to the United Kingdom in terms of their score and its rank and then in respect to the efficiency of the legal framework in settling disputes, we see that Jamaica has a score of 3.5 with a rank of 72 out of 137 countries and Trinidad & Tobago has a score 3.0 with a rank of 104 out of 137 countries.”

The CAJO conference, which will run for three days, will cover topics such as pre-trial detention and judicial reform, gender sensitivity and adjudication. There will also be sessions on the developments in the rule of law in the Caribbean, and the rights of indigenous people; they are a part of the twenty topics that this year’s CAJO conference will feature.

Previous articleMulti-agency raid unlicensed illegal money exchange in Corozal
Next articleWR Sunday Race Results November 3

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Multi-agency raid unlicensed illegal money exchange in Corozal

A multi-agency task force consisting of police, Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and Belize Tax Services conducted an operation at Almacen Shanti, a store in...
Read more
General

Government eyes bigger share from new boledo concession

The boledo contract which Brads and Company signed with the Government of Belize in 2009 is now up for renewal. This lucrative contract, worth...
Read more
General

House of man, detained for gun possession, burns down

Bruce Reneau, 26, a laborer of Iguana Street, got more bad news today, while he was in police custody pending charges for firearm possession. At...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Flamboyants from Henry Young to beautify the highway

Features
Former Minister of Tourism, Henry Young, says he has always wanted to see the highways of Belize looking beautiful with flowering trees, and today...
Read more

European Union will remove Belize from blacklisted tax haven countries

Latest
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2019 A document in circulation at the European Union says that Belize will be removed from the list of blacklisted...
Read more

Belize City Garifuna Council and Lerisi open Settlement Day activities in Belize City

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 4, 2019 Activities leading to the Garifuna Settlement Day celebrations were officially launched during a ceremony on Friday evening. The guest...
Read more

From British Honduras to Belize: one family’s drama

Features
A novel written by the late Chrystel Lynwood Hyde Straughan Chapter 8 – Matron arrives in the capital city When Matron arrived in the capital, she...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

GoB must assist the CGA and all small farmers

Editorial
The Government of Belize cannot allow the CGA (Citrus Growers Association) to fail. The body is indebted to the gills, and if the government...
Read more

Unrelenting Florida Cubans increase pressure on Cuba

Editorial
A story from Reuters that was published in The New York Times on its website says that recent new restrictions placed on Cuba by...
Read more

UDP leaders believe in their corruption

Editorial
Most Belizeans should be familiar with a declaration from the UDP camp, a few years after they were ousted from office in 1998, that...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From The Publisher

Publisher
On most Sunday mornings for the last few years, KREM Radio and Television have broadcast a show called Sunday Review, which is hosted by...
Read more

From The Publisher

Publisher
At 72, I suppose I have resigned myself to the realization that I will never produce a major work of fiction, which was my...
Read more

From The Publisher

Publisher
Last week, for the first time that I can remember, the newspaper of the ruling United Democratic Party (UDP) contained more pages than the...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper