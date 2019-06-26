Carlos Quintero, 29, arraigned for shooting Justine Diaz, 24

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Fri. June 21, 2019– The hunt for Juan Carlos Quintero, 29, a laborer of Orange Walk Town, who was wanted since September 2018 for the attempted murder of Justin Diaz, 24, of Orange Walk Town, has come to an end.

Additionally, a wanted poster had been issued last year for Quintero’s arrest as the main suspect in the murder of another man, Samuel Castro, also of Orange Walk Town.

Quintero was captured during a predawn operation in Orange Walk this morning. Quintero was charged with attempted murder and use of deadly means of harm for shooting Diaz. He was arraigned at the Orange Walk Magistrate’s Court this afternoon. No pleas were taken from him because the charges are indictable and no bail was offered to him. He was remanded until August 6.

Police said that Justin Diaz was shot in the chest, abdomen and leg while he was walking home on the night of September 15, at the junction of Sapodilla and Zericote Streets in Orange Walk Town. A motorcycle on which two men were riding came up and one of the men fired at Diaz, and the men then escaped from the area. As a result, Diaz was shot 4 times.

Police’s investigation led to Quintero, who went on the run. Many believed that he escaped to Mexico.

Diaz’s shooting occurred about an hour after Samuel Castro was fatally shot, also in Orange Walk Town, and also, his shooters were riding a motorcycle.

Police believe that the shooting was due to ongoing gang rivalries.

Quintero is also expected to be charged for the murder of Samuel Castro.