Carlos Reyes, 18, drowns in Valley of Peace

VALLEY OF PEACE, Cayo District, Tues. May 28, 2019– Carlos Reyes, 18, a laborer of Valley of Peace, drowned while swimming in the Belize River in an area known as “the Reservoir” in the village. His body was recovered by his friends, who were along with him. He was rushed to the Western Regional Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The tragedy occurred at about 2:30 Sunday afternoon. Reliable information to us is that Reyes and his four friends were socializing at the riverside when they saw him go into the water. After he had gone into the water, he went under the river’s surface, and they became concerned when he did not resurface.

They went into the water and began to look for him, and also began to search along the waterside, and about 45 minutes later, they saw him on the river bottom, motionless.

Police said that foul play is not suspected.