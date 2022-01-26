Cayo man killed in hit-and-run accident

CAMALOTE, Cayo District, Sat. Jan. 22, 2022– A road traffic accident in Camalote Village claimed the life of one man on Saturday. According to police reports, 50-year-old Camalote resident Francisco Ho was riding along the George Price Highway when, somewhere between Miles 51 and 52, a white SUV traveling from San Ignacio to Belmopan knocked him off his bike and then sped from the scene. Upon arriving at the scene just before 6:30 p.m., police discovered Ho lying motionless on the left side of the road. He was transported to the Western Regional Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ho had been leaving his family home when he was hit. And according to Ferdit Olmedo, a friend of Ho who is also a resident of Camalote, the accident happened just a few yards away from the pedestrian ramp, making Ho’s death all the more tragic.

Marciano Ho, the younger brother of the deceased, said that Francisco was a kind person, willing to assist anyone in the village with their errands. Both men told the media that Ho would be missed by many. A host of his family members and friends have come together to assist with preparations for his wake and funeral, including the construction of his grave.

Marciano Ho is pleading to anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run accident to come forward and report it to the police to help with the ongoing investigation.