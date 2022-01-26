74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Home General Cayo man killed in hit-and-run accident
General

Cayo man killed in hit-and-run accident

SourceKhaila Gentle
349

CAMALOTE, Cayo District, Sat. Jan. 22, 2022– A road traffic accident in Camalote Village claimed the life of one man on Saturday. According to police reports, 50-year-old Camalote resident Francisco Ho was riding along the George Price Highway when, somewhere between Miles 51 and 52, a white SUV traveling from San Ignacio to Belmopan knocked him off his bike and then sped from the scene. Upon arriving at the scene just before 6:30 p.m., police discovered Ho lying motionless on the left side of the road. He was transported to the Western Regional Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ho had been leaving his family home when he was hit. And according to Ferdit Olmedo, a friend of Ho who is also a resident of Camalote, the accident happened just a few yards away from the pedestrian ramp, making Ho’s death all the more tragic.

Marciano Ho, the younger brother of the deceased, said that Francisco was a kind person, willing to assist anyone in the village with their errands. Both men told the media that Ho would be missed by many. A host of his family members and friends have come together to assist with preparations for his wake and funeral, including the construction of his grave.

Marciano Ho is pleading to anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run accident to come forward and report it to the police to help with the ongoing investigation.

Previous articleAbout 300 police officers out with COVID-19
Next articleAnother execution at Matilda’s Mini Mart

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Domestic abuse charges read to Opposition Leader

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Jan. 21, 2022-- This morning, the embattled Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Patrick Faber, appeared in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court,...
Read more
General

Tanga executed after leaving court

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 24, 2022-- Today, the Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams informed local media that several persons are currently being questioned in...
Read more
General

Another execution at Matilda’s Mini Mart

BELIZE CITY Mon. Jan. 24, 2022-- In early November of last year, a double murder occurred at Matilda’s Mini Mart in Burrell Boom Village....
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Mexico violence: Third journalist killed this year

International
TIJUANA, Mexico, Mon. Jan 24, 2022 (BBC news)-- Lourdes Maldonado López, who had decades of experience, was attacked in her car as she arrived...
Read more

Calls for the LOO’s resignation are mounting

Politics
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 24, 2022-- In the face of the recent allegations made against Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Patrick Faber, The People’s...
Read more

Canoe Association holds first race for 2022

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Sat. Jan. 22, 2022-- Today, the Belize Canoe Association (BCA) held its very first race for the year 2022, and it was...
Read more

Faber steps down

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 24, 2022-- This afternoon Patrick Faber released a video message announcing his resignation as the UDP party leader and Leader...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

National issues, but LOO’s personal life causes distractions

Editorial
Mon. Jan. 24, 2022 There are some burning national issues for the just over one-year-old John Briceno-led PUP government administration to deal with, but perhaps...
Read more

Our primary goal: end poverty

Editorial
In 2018, a time when the world was still “normal”, the Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB) stated on its website that 52% of our...
Read more

Bad timing, CEOs?

Editorial
Mon. Jan. 17, 2022 The recent Cabinet reshuffle, with the principal focus on the beleaguered Ministry of Health and Wellness, which experienced great unease and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
On Sunday morning when I checked my e-mail, I saw that Elma Whittaker Augustine had mailed me the day before to say that her...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
A few months ago, I discussed the incredibly sensational case of a wealthy, prominent Belizean who in some respects was a he-man in behavior,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
“Like the Freemasons, the Confederacy of the Humbled is a close-knit brotherhood whose members travel with no outward markings, but who know each other at...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper