Two charged with handling stolen goods from Elodio Aragon, Sr.

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Thurs. Jan. 17, 2019– On Tuesday, January 15, Orange Walk police charged Renold Hernandez, 26, a driver of San Jose Palmar Village, Orange Walk District, and Rachel Lawrence, 19, a domestic of Palmar Road, Orange Walk Town, with handling stolen goods.

Police did not state in their press release, issued today, Thursday, January 17, what item or items the two, who are charged jointly, were found with.

Last Thursday, January 10, Elodio Aragon, Sr., a former United Democratic Party minister of government who is the father of Elodio Aragon, Jr., the present Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, was abducted from his Orange Walk Town home after it was burglarized.

Orange Walk police have not yet arrested and charged anyone for the burglary.

Aragon, Sr., was taken in his own vehicle, but was later released unharmed.