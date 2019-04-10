Chaslin Garcia, 16, missing from home

HATTIEVILLE, Belize District, Mon. Apr. 8, 2019– Chaslin Garcia, 16, a student and resident of Girls Home in Hattieville, has been reported missing since Wednesday last, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Andrea Requeña, 44, an officer of the transitional institution, told police that after making a check on Wednesday evening, she found that Garcia was missing.

Chaslin Garcia has been described as having bright brown eyes, with long dark brown hair and is of fair complexion. She stands at about 5 feet 1 inch tall. She was last seen wearing a black jogger pants, with a white T-shirt and brown slippers.

Anyone who sees Chaslin Garcia or has information that can lead to her location, is urged to contact the nearest police station.

-police blotter-