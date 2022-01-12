74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Home Headline Chebat from Health to Public Utilities
Headline

Chebat from Health to Public Utilities

Kevin Bernard takes over Health Ministry following PM’s cabinet reshuffle

528
(l-r) Kevin Bernard -- Minister of Health and Wellness, Michel Chebat -- Minister of Public Utilities and Logistics and Rodwell Ferguson -- Minister of Transport, Youth and Sports 

BELMOPAN, Mon. Jan. 10, 2022– Today, the Government of Belize issued a release announcing a significant restructuring of Cabinet portfolios, which included the removal of Hon. Michel Chebat from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which will now be headed by Hon. Kevin Bernard, a newly elected area representative and three-time mayor of Orange Walk Town. In the release, Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño notes that a comprehensive review was carried out of each Cabinet minister’s portfolio, and their performance, and the effectiveness of their leadership over the past year. The PM feels that these changes will enhance the work of the Cabinet and move the administration toward achieving key governance goals.

The GoB release states, “Hon. Kevin Bernard will now serve as Minister of Health and Wellness; Hon. Michel Chebat will now serve as Minister of Public Utilities and Logistics; and Hon. Rodwell Ferguson will now serve as Minister of Transport, Youth, and Sports.”

 The release also states that the Prime Minister’s office will now take over coordination of the National Security Council. The release states that the PM has already advised Governor General H.E. Froyla Tzalam that the portfolio reassignments are to take immediate effect.

In addition to these changes, Hon. Francis Fonseca and Hon. Henry Charles Usher will have additional responsibilities annexed to their current portfolios. Hon. Fonseca will now also serve as Minister of E-Governance, while Hon. Henry Charles will serve additionally as Minister of Religious Affairs.

While these major changes could be seen as being a response to public outcry for the removal of Hon. Michel Chebat from the head of the Health Ministry, and for the appointment of a medical professional or someone with a background in public health to head the ministry, the decision still falls short, since Kevin Bernard studied Business Administration. The release from Cabinet states, however, that Bernard, “has considerable experience in a broad spectrum of public sector and stakeholder management.” At this time, there is no indication whether the person selected to be the CEO in the Health Ministry, Dr. Lesbia Guerra, has assumed the post.

During an interview with Hon. Usher today he said, “For some time now I’ve been advocating for a liaison between the government and the Council of Churches. I keep asking the Prime Minister month after month, can we get a liaison officer between Cabinet and the Council of Churches, so I guess this was a way of getting me off of his back in this request. But certainly, I welcome the challenge, I welcome the opportunity of merging the public service with the Christian fundamental principles upon which our country is based.”

In the press release, the PM said that all Cabinet ministers, including those having their portfolio reassigned, have his full confidence. He added, however, “My constitutional obligation as a steward of the Executive requires the fine-tuning of ministerial designations from time to time, and in view of the current circumstances, I am convinced that the new assignments will further the national interest.”

He also remarked that Minister Chebat,” is particularly suited to tackle the complexities of public utilities and logistics.”

Previous articlePeyrefitte to PM: show us who got the money

RELATED ARTICLES

Headline

Stevedore killed seconds away from home

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 10, 2022-- Last night, Daniel Lopez, 24, a stevedore from Belize City, was fatally shot just seconds before arriving home...
Read more
Headline

PUC’s response to BEL

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 10, 2022-- In the next 10 days, consumers will know whether they will be saddled with higher electricity rates following...
Read more
Headline

Minor killed by “friend” in Griga

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2022-- Last night, around 7:30, a young man was killed in Dangriga Town by someone who is...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Chebat from Health to Public Utilities

Headline
BELMOPAN, Mon. Jan. 10, 2022-- Today, the Government of Belize issued a release announcing a significant restructuring of Cabinet portfolios, which included the removal...
Read more

Peyrefitte to PM: show us who got the money

General
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 10, 2022-- Today, the UDP chairman, who is also the Lead Opposition Senator, Michael Peyrefitte, sent a letter to Prime...
Read more

Stevedore killed seconds away from home

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 10, 2022-- Last night, Daniel Lopez, 24, a stevedore from Belize City, was fatally shot just seconds before arriving home...
Read more

PUC’s response to BEL

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 10, 2022-- In the next 10 days, consumers will know whether they will be saddled with higher electricity rates following...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Check your compass, Blue Captain

Editorial
Sun. Jan. 9, 2022 An important piece of equipment for sea goers, especially on long voyages, is a compass, because when a bad storm hits,...
Read more

GOB helped break the sugar impasse, but it must do more

Editorial
More than five decades after it became the number one export earner in Belize, the sugarcane industry maintains its importance in our economy. Tourism...
Read more

2022 is here. Stay sweet, Belize!

Editorial
Sun. Jan. 2, 2022 The New Year in Belize started with a glorious, sunshine morning, with a fresh southeasterly breeze, and clear blue sky… what...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
“Like the Freemasons, the Confederacy of the Humbled is a close-knit brotherhood whose members travel with no outward markings, but who know each other at...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
My understanding is that Belmopan-based PLUS TV is supported by evangelical churches in the United States. So, I was somewhat surprised at the intensity with...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
About a week or two ago, I read a story on the published version of CNN News about a Guatemalan man gaining entry into the...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper