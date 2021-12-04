CitCo’s 4th annual Christmas tree lighting

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 1, 2021 — The Belize City Council (BCC) hosted their fourth annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Battlefield Park on Wednesday night in a virtual ceremony that commenced at 7:00 p.m. and was streamed live via the BCC Facebook page. This year the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) and Bowen and Bowen Ltd. collaborated with the council so that there could be a simultaneous lighting of the City Council tree and the Coca Cola Christmas tree at the Mule Park in Market Square.

The ceremony was co-hosted by Danielle Muhammad-Ali and Warren Smith, who are currently serving as members of the Belize City Council Youth Shadow Council, and there was a live performance by the Councilor with responsibility for Women and Children, Natasha Pipersburgh, who sang a rendition of the Christmas song, “Mary Did You Know”. There were also other guest performances and giveaways to those in attendance at the ceremony and to viewers tuned in via the livestream broadcast.

During the ceremony, the Councilor responsible for Public Relations and Sister City Relations, Deannie Requeña, delivered remarks, and His Worship Mayor Bernard Wagner also presented a keynote address, during which he noted the various hardships Belizeans have suffered as a result of the pandemic. He asserted, however, that Belizeans still have the opportunity to turn things around:

“We have been stressed out with the darkness of thinking about how to keep the lights on, warm food on the table. And to cover rent expenses, utilities, school expenses, amidst the Covid pandemic. At City Hall we have had our fair share of darkness as well. Challenges in facing our financial obligations. Finding the resources our citizens want and the resources our citizens need. So, we had to be creative in the little that we have. In similar fashion, the wider country has been in a painful period of darkness as well with this Covid-19. The fatalities have been rough. The unfortunate accidents on the road. The crime. The social strife …. All of these issues cast a shadow in our otherwise beautiful country. We live in a beautiful country, Give it up for Belize, my fellow Belizeans. But guess what. Despite whatever fleeting darkness we find ourselves in, there will always be a light at the end of the tunnel. So long as there is a beating heart in our chest, hope in our eyes, a network of family members, friends, fellow citizens working toward the same light that we all want. The same light that we all need,” said Mayor Wagner.

And just before giving the order for the trees to be lit, Mayor Wagner promised, “At City Hall we will do our best to light up as many homes as we can with our social assistance. I know my councilors are eagerly awaiting to start to give out the ham and the turkey and the pantries. My councilors want to help with the cleanup campaigns and whatever else they can do. It’s not just a part of our duty, but a proud foundation of our inner light. “