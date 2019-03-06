City Boys Grassroots Football Tournament Week 2 results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 4, 2019– Good day, Football Family! The 3rd Annual City Boys 10 & Under Grassroots Football Tournament 2019 continued over the weekend with Week 2 games at the Yabra Football Field. Below are the results from the 3 games played.

In game 1, Reality Youths won, 2-1, over Poor & Famous. Dennis Nunez and Gilligion Nunez shook the net for Reality Youths, while Keon Gladden hit the target for Poor & Famous.

Game 2 saw City Boys Jr. with the 6-nil win over St. John Vianney. Esmond Sanker scored 3 goals for City Boys, Tyrone Linares scored 1, and there were 2 auto-goals by Vianney players.

In game 3, Carlston FC prevailed, 2-1, over Belize United FC. Carlston got a goal each from Norman Munoz and Misael Munoz, while the lone goal for Belize United was by Juan Diego Dussan.

Upcoming Week 3 games will be at the Cumberbatch Football Field.

Saturday, March 9, Cumberbatch Field

12:00 noon – St. John Vianney vs Reality Youths

1:00 p.m. – Carlston FC vs Poor & Famous

2:00 p.m. – City Boys Jr. vs Belize United FC

Stay tuned for Week 3 results. “To develop the game”

(Leaton St. Clair & Jerome “Peeloff” Mehia – Tournament Coordinators)