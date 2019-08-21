Clive Hyde, 47, murdered at a bus stop in Hattieville

HATTIEVILLE, Belize District, Mon. Aug. 19, 2019– At about 3:30 this afternoon, residents of Hattieville were alarmed by a barrage of shots that was fired at a bus stop on the George Price Highway, not far from the Hattieville Police Station, and two men of Hispanic descent were seen running away from the area.

People and police rushed to the bus stop, where they saw Hattieville resident Clive Kevin Hyde, 47, a security guard of Ranger Security posted at the Belize City Council, dead. He had been awaiting a bus to come to the city to his work.

Information to us is that while standing at the bus stop, two men came up, one of whom was armed with a gun, and fired multiple times at him.

Hyde was shot 7 times in his head and body, and died almost immediately when he fell onto the floor of the bus stop.

His sister, who came and saw her brother lying on the floor of the bus stop, said that this was a case of mistaken identity, because Kevin was well known in the village and had no enemies, nor was he into gangs and violence.

She said that the men were described as Hispanic, and they mistook him for someone else.

Police quickly secured the scene and began looking for the killers, but they were not found.

The motive for the murder is not known.

Hyde’s sister said that he was lively and friendly and loved to give jokes, and they are loss for reason why he was killed.