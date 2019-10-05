Cocaine landed in Belize found by Mexican army

The 960 kilos of cocaine found in Quintana Roo jungle is believed to have been from a plane that crash-landed in Belize, near the Mexican border; the cocaine is valued at US$30 million

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 3, 2019– Police reported that on Monday, September, 30, an executive jet crash-landed on a stretch of road in Blue Creek, a short distance away from the Mexican border with Belize. When police arrived on the scene around 4:00 a.m., they found the wrecked plane, broken in two, its seats were intact, but no personnel or cargo were found either inside the plane, or in its immediate surroundings.

According to police, an intensive search of the area was done, but nevertheless, nothing was found.

At a police press conference later that same day, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams said that police had received intelligence about the plane, but they deployed in an area that was about 15 minutes away from where the plane had landed. Police also confirmed that they had to clear away obstacles from the road leading to where the plane had crash landed.

Last month, police had received intelligence about an aircraft that had left Venezuela en route to Belize. When the plane landed on the Coastal Road in the vicinity of La Democracia Village, Belize security forces were waiting. After a firefight with the traffickers, all of whom were foreign national that were captured along with the plane and its cargo of cocaine.

Riviera Maya News reported yesterday, through a press release, that “la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional of Mexico reported the discovery of nearly one ton of cocaine hidden in a jungle area in the municipality of Othón P. Blanco in the southern portion of Quintana Roo.

“La Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional says on October 2, elements of the Mexican Army secured and seized nearly a ton of cocaine as a result of the follow-up of drug transfers from Central and South America to the states of Yucatán, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

“They say that due to gathered information, army elements began land surveying in the area, eventually leading to the location of the drugs. They report the 48 sacks of cocaine were found hidden among the undergrowth with an approximate total weight of 960 kilograms.

“According to the National Defense Secretariat, two vehicles and three weapons were also located near the area, which were handed over to the corresponding authorities.

It is surmised that the mangled executive jet found in Blue Creek had indeed carried a cargo of drugs, which, by the time Belize police had arrived, had been removed. The cocaine found by Mexican police is believed to have been the cargo carried by the plane, which was swiftly moved into Mexican territory after it crashed.

The drugs are believed to have been stored in the luggage compartment area of the aircraft.