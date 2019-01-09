Coconut vendor, 27, charged with burglary with intent to commit rape

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Jan. 4, 2019– A 27-year-old man who entered a dormitory in Caye Caulker as a trespasser and told a female tourist there that he was hungry for sex was charged with burglary with intent to commit rape when he appeared today before Magistrate Emerson Banner.

Windell Humes, aka “Coconut Boy,” a coconut vendor, pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was offered a bail of $6,000 and his case was adjourned until February 28.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on December 30, 2018. The complainant, Denise Shroeder, 33, a Swiss national who is an interior designer, reported to the police, that she was asleep on a bed in a dormitory at Tropical Oasis Hostel, located on Calle La Posa, when she was awakened by someone touching her knee.

She said when she sat up, she saw a man flashing a phone flashlight in her face. She said the man looked at her and told her that he was hungry for sex.

She said she realized that something was wrong and told the man to leave, and he left.

Later the same day, Shroeder saw a man fitting the description of the culprit when she was walking on Avenida Hicaco. She alerted police, and Humes was arrested and charged.