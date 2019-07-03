Cop gets “woman fum-fum” aboard water taxi

Police have launched investigations, both criminal and internal, into the incident

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 1, 2019– A police officer who was returning from the Caye Caulker Lobster Fest yesterday became involved in an altercation with a young woman, next to whom he attempted to sit onboard a Caye Caulker water taxi that was about to leave for Belize City.

Today, police have confirmed that they have launched a criminal as well as an internal investigation of the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police Edward Broaster told the media that the police’s Professional Standards Branch will investigate the incident.

So far, the police officer, who has been identified as PC Ralph Gillett, is still detained at the Caye Caulker Police Station, and the women who were involved have not yet given statements to police, who are still investigating the incident.

There are several theories in circulation as to what actually happened, and what prompted a group of women to attack the off-duty police officer on the boat, which was still docked at the pier.

Some have claimed that the cop was attacked because he was dressed as if though he is a member of the LGBT community; another narrative is that he went to sit beside a woman who did not want him sitting beside her, apparently because of his appearance.

He allegedly cursed the woman and she responded by slapping him. After she slapped him, he allegedly kicked her in the chest, and after that, all hell broke loose on the boat. The video captured him being beaten first by the women, and then the police moved in and held him in a chokehold, easing him slowly to the floor in an effort to restrain him.

By the time Gillett was eased to the floor, he appeared unconscious, but another police officer who was dressed in a black shirt came up and slapped him.

Broaster said that the police will investigate both incidents — the incident involving the officer fighting with passengers on the water taxi, as well as the incident involving the chokehold on the policeman.

The incident was captured on cell phone video, which immediately went viral on social media. In the video, Gillett, who had not yet been identified as a police officer by the other officers, was being held in a chokehold by another police officer.

Broaster told the media that the police do not have the full details about what sparked the melee in the vessel. Nevertheless, the Caye Caulker police will be looking into the incident on the boat and both matters will be dealt with according to the law.