Corozal Basketball Season tips off with exciting action!

COROZAL TOWN, Sun. Nov. 4, 2018– The Corozal Basketball Association (CBA), in collaboration with the Corozal Sports Council and Youth Development Service, opened the Corozal Male Basketball season over the weekend. Three matches were held on Saturday, November 3. The headline match was between two female teams, CJC Corozal Junior College vs ABC Chetumal Femenil. The second match saw the young talents of Corozal Kings vs Dolphins; and finally, the third game was a repeat of the finals for the last season. Results are as follows:

ABC Chetumal Femenil, 69; CJC girls, 10; no contest. Our girls tried their best, but were out-played by Femenil.

Second game score was Kings, 41; Dolphins, 43. It was exciting to the end, people! Dolphins emerged as the victor after coming back from a 15-point deficit to win by 2. Game highs were “Mr. Dolphins” Isienie Velasquez with 17 pts 7 rebs 3 assts 1 stl, and Elisha Cabb 13 pts 7 rebs 3 assts 1 stl. For the Kings – he announced his arrival, ladies and gentlemen, the young Mr. Eyan Rene with 27 pts 11 rebs 4 assts 2 stls, and Clinton Shaw 6 pts 4 rebs 3 assts.

In the third and final game, Jah Soldiers battled the champions Spartans into the second half and fourth quarter, where the veterans showed leadership and emerged with a 54 to 44 victory over Spartans. Game highs for Jah Soldiers were the unshaken Andre Almendarez with 14 pts 10 rebs 3 assts, Shemar White with 13 pts 13 rebs 2 assts 1 stl, and military minded Dennis Torres with 11 pts 11 rebs 3 assts 1 stl. For the defending champs, Spartans team was led by the unstoppable Glency “Coope” Lopez with an impressive 24 pts 7 rebs 8 assts 2 stls… he answered every shot by the Soldiers, and Harris Patten with 7 pts 7 rebs 3 assts.

Games will proceed on Friday, November 9, and Saturday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m… It’s Corozal Senior B-ball… Feel the action.!!