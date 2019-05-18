Corozal F.A. crown U15 and U17 champions; U10, U13 and U19 Finals this Sunday at Ricalde Stadium

COROZAL TOWN, Mon. May 13, 2019– It is an honor to inform all Corozalenos and fans countrywide of the successful youth tournament held by the Corozal Football Association (CFA) under the auspices of the Football Federation of Belize (FFB). Through these past twelve weeks, we have seen the development in each of the players, starting from as early as for the U10 to the U19 category. Many thanks to all the persons that “Believed in the Process;” it is because of you and your contribution, these past weeks have been the best.

This week, we witnessed the finale of the U15 and U17 Male Youth Tournament on Saturday, May 11, at the Ricalde Stadium. Both teams played their hearts out in each game; but at the end, Corozal Invaders won in both categories.

In addition, we want to make special recognition to Mr. Errol Aranda, Sr., Coach/Manager for the Corozal Rising Stars (CRS), for your arduous work and commitment to youth development. We applaud CRS for being the only club to participate in all five categories of the youth tournament. Keep up the amazing work that the President, Mr. Troy Ferguson and his Committee are doing.

Awards U15 and U17

U15 Male Category: Most Valuable Player – Josieky Lino (Czl Invaders); Top Goal Scorer – Carlos Mendez (Czl Rising Stars); Best Forward – Carlos Mendez (Czl Rising Stars); Best Midfield – Eliseo Rosales (Czl Rising Stars); Best Defense – Jordan Casanova (Czl Invaders); Best Goalkeeper – Mark Hall (Czl Invaders); Best Coach – Eric Dunn (Czl Invaders); Best Management – Corozal Invaders.

U17 Male Category: Most Valuable Player – Jamaal Wade (Czl Rising Stars); Top Goal Scorer – Luis Sanchez (Falcons FC); Best Forward – Eric Rancheran (Czl Invaders); Best Midfield – Jeovan Iglesias (Czl Rising Stars); Best Defense – Jordan Casanova (Czl Invaders); Best Goalkeeper – Damion Johnson (Czl Rising Stars); Best Coach – Errol Aranda, Sr. (Czl Rising Stars); Best Management – Corozal Invaders.

Finals U15 and U17, Saturday, May 11

11:00 a.m. – U15 Male: Corozal Rising Stars vs Corozal Invaders. Corozal Invaders wins, 2-0. Goals scored by Nigel Williams (36’) and Clifford Sanker (65’). Corozal Invaders becomes the Champions of the U15 Male Tournament. Congratulation to Mrs. Aurea Velasquez and her executive for believing in the process and keeping these youths involved positively in sportsmanship.

1:00 p.m. – U17 Male: Corozal Rising Stars vs Corozal Invaders. It was a tight game; but at the end, Corozal Invaders wins, 1-0. Goal scored by the captain, Omar Flores (93’). Corozal Invaders becomes the Champions of the U17 Male Tournament. Congratulations to Mr. Melhem Williams and his executive for believing in the process and keeping these youths involved positively in sportsmanship.

Finals U10, U13 & U19 on Sunday, May 19

This coming weekend, Sunday, May 19, we are inviting the general public to come and support the grand finale of the U10, U13 and U19 at the Ricalde Stadium, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Sunday, May 19, Ricalde Stadium

10:00 a.m. – (3rd Place – U10) Jaguars vs Corozal Rising Stars

11:00 a.m. – (1st Place – U10) Corozal Invaders vs Calcutta Strikers

12:00 noon – (1st Place – U13) Falcons vs Corozal Rising Stars

1:00 p.m. – Issuing of trophies for U10 & U13

1:30 p.m. – (3rd Place – U19) San Pedro Uprising Ballers vs Caledonia SFC

3:30 p.m. – (1st Place – U19) Bacadia Warriors vs Corozal Rising Stars

5:30 p.m. – Awards, trophies and medals