Corozal F.A. launches Opening Season Youth Tournaments 2019-2020

COROZAL TOWN, Mon. Sept. 9, 2019– On, Sunday, September 8, the Corozal Football Association (CFA) launched its CFA Opening Season Youth Tournament 2019-2020. It all took place at the Carolina Football Field in Carolina Village, Corozal District. This year, we started our new journey with three youth tournaments i.e. U10 (5 teams), U13 (7 teams) and U20 (7 teams).

Our office is very grateful to the community at large for making this tournament possible and a total success. Seeing the big smile in each of the participants gave us that assurance that we made their day and surely a success. All of this was possible, thanks to our Chairman, Mr. Mario Casanova; Mr. Frank Sutherland; Mr. Louis Arcurio; and me, Mr. Vasquez.

Opening Season Tournament participating clubs:

U10 – Corozal Invaders, Corozal Rising Stars, Carolina Jaguars, Bacadia Warriors, Calcutta Strikers.

U13 – Corozal Invaders, Corozal Rising Stars, Carolina Jaguars, Bacadia Warriors, Concepcion, Falcons, BDF Cadets.

U20 – United Ballers, Libertad, Falcons, Bacadia Warriors, Corozal Rural, Ranchito Young Warriors, Chunox FC.

Game Results for Sunday, September 8

Small Field games

U10 – Calcutta Strikers won, 4-2, against Bacadia Warriors.

U10 – Corozal Rising Stars won, 3-2, against Corozal Invaders.

Big Field

U13 – Corozal Invaders won, 3-0, over Concepcion.

U13 – Corozal Rising Stars won, 3-0, over Bacadia Warriors.

U13 – Falcons won, 3-0, over BDF Cadets.

U20 – Libertad FC won, 8-2, over Falcons FC. Goals scored for Libertad by Oscar Torres (18’), Rolando Chan (27’ & 42’), Inmer Badilla (44’), Oswaldo Dominguez (55’ & 57’), Alden Nunez (58’) and Reginald Diego (70’). Goals scored for Falcons by Luis Sanchez (34’ & 71’).

U20 – Chunox FC won, 7-1, over Ranchito Young Warriors. Goals scored for Chunox by Imercito Patt (2’, 11’ & 52’), Reiner Santoya (20’, 49’, 85’ & 87’). Goal scored for Ranchito Young Warriors by Nazim Aldana (68’).

U20 – United Ballers draw, 1-1, with Corozal Rural FC. Goal scored for United Ballers by AJ Gilharry (66’); and goal scored for Corozal Rural by Zyrian Juarez (43’).

Upcoming Weekend Games- All games at Carolina Football Field

Sunday, September 15

Big Field

9:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Carolina Jaguars vs BDF Cadets

10:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Falcons vs Concepcion

11:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Bacadia Warriors vs Corozal Invaders

12:00 noon – (U20 Male) Bacadia Warriors vs United Ballers

2:00 p.m. – (U20 Male) Corozal Rural vs Falcons

4:00 p.m. – (U20 Male) Chunox vs Libertad

Small Field

10:00 a.m. – (U10 Male) Carolina Jaguars vs Bacadia Warriors

11:00 a.m. – (U10 Male) Calcutta Strikers vs Corozal Rising Stars