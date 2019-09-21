Corozal F.A. Opening Season Week 2 report

COROZAL TOWN, Sun. Sept. 15, 2019– We start off by giving thanks to the Almighty Father, for his continued blessing upon our tournament. This week marks Week 2. On, Sunday, September 15, we had a total of 8 games – two U10, three U13 and three U20. We are pleased to report that all went well. This was possible, thanks to the following persons who are spearheading their teams:

Mrs. Aurea Velasquez, Corozal Invaders U10 & U13

Mr. Saul Navarro, Corozal Rising Stars U10 & U13

Mr. Hipolito Sanker, Carolina Jaguars U10 & U13

Mr. Benjamin Acosta, Bacadia Warriors U10, U13, U20

Mr. Lester Rancharan, Calcutta Strikers U10

Mr. Derrick Palma, BDF Cadets U13

Mr. Jorge Pech, Concepcion U13

Mr. David Barahona, Falcons U13 & U20

Mr. Luis Canelo, United Ballers U20

Mr. Ardon Budna, Libertad U20

Mr. Adriel Santoya, Chunox U20

Mr. Gabriel Pena, Corozal Rural U20

Mr. Baltazar Chan, Ranchito Young Warriors U20

It’s because of the little kids’ satisfaction that we carry out continuous organized tournaments. Certainly, we are impacting them and helping in their development, physical, social and personal. We always applaud each person involved, and we are grateful to the Corozal community for playing its role in coming out to support these talented players. Your presence as fans gives that extra motivation to each of the players. Thank you.

Game results for Sunday, September 15:

Small Field games

U10 – Bacadia Warriors, 3-0, over Carolina Jaguars. Goals by Jaleel Serrano 2 and Anthony Tzul 1.

U10 – Corozal Rising Stars, 1-0, over Calcutta Strikers. Goal by Uziel Cruz.

Big Field

U13 – Carolina Jaguars, 2-0, over BDF Cadets. Goals by Raymond Thompson (5’) and Samuel Williams (49’).

U13 – Falcons draw, 2-2, with Concepcion Majestics. Goals for Falcons by Carlos Novelo (36’) and Josue Martinez (39’); and for Concepcion by Rodiel Cobo (23’) and Alex Brisuela (31’).

U13 – Corozal Invaders, 4-0, over Bacadia Warriors. Goals by Jonathan Flores (17’), Aiden Daniels (20’), Dylan Miguel (30’) and Jamal Pena (35’).

U20 – United Ballers, 5-0, over Bacadia Warriors. Goals by AJ Gilharry (5’ & 66’) and Shane Morgan (18’, 52’ & 70’).

U20 – Corozal Rural draws, 1-1, with Falcons. Goal for Corozal Rural by George James (25’); and for Falcons by Luis Sanchez (73’).

U20 – Chunox, 2-0, over Libertad. Goals by Denilson Tzul (11’ & 60’).

No games for this weekend, Sunday, September 22, due to the September celebrations. Happy Independence to all! Have a safe weekend all. All games resume on Sunday, September 29.

Next weekend games, all games at Carolina Football Field.

Sunday, September 29

Big Field

9:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Carolina Jaguars

10:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) BDF Cadets vs Bacadia Warriors

11:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Corozal Invaders vs Falcons

12:00 noon – (U20 Male) Ranchito Young Warriors vs Bacadia Warriors

2:00 p.m. – (U20 Male) United Ballers vs Chunox FC

4:00 p.m. – (U20 Male) Libertad vs Corozal Rural

Small Field

9:00 a.m. – (U10 Male) Corozal Invaders vs Carolina Jaguars

10:00 a.m. – (U10 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Bacadia Warriors