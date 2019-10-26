Corozal F.A. Opening Season Week 6 update

COROZAL TOWN, Mon. Oct. 21, 2019– Another successful week of our ongoing Corozal Football Association (CFA) Opening Season Youth Tournament 2019-2020. We are grateful to the Almighty Father for His continued blessings upon our office and participating teams. On Sunday, October 20, we had a total of 7 games, i.e. 2 U10, 2 U13 and 3 U20. We are pleased to report that all went well; it has been six successful weeks. These weeks have been a success, thanks to the match officials and the Disciplinary Committee persons, who have devoted their time and efforts.



Results for Sunday, October 20

Small Field games

U10 – Calcutta Strikers won, 6-1, over Bacadia Warriors.

U10 – Corozal Invaders drew, 1-1, with Corozal Rising Stars.

Big Field games

U13 – Falcons FC edged Carolina Jaguars, 2-1. Goals scored for Falcons by Omar Escobar (38’) and Kenrick Morris (49’); and for Jaguars by Alberto Dominguez (8’).

U13 – Corozal Rising Stars crushed BDF Cadets, 10-0, with goals scored by Jahzeel Navaro (2’ & 32’), Giancarlo Morales (8’ & 28’), Aldani Rodriguez (30’, 38’ & 45’), Delber Linarez (39’), Jordan Myers (20’) and Troy Ferguson, Jr. (42’).

U20 – Corozal Rural won, 3-1, over Bacadia Warriors. All 3 goals scored for Corozal Rural were by Jamaal Wade (40’, 17’ & 46’); and the goal for Bacadia Warriors by Alexander Cobo (36’).

U20 – United Ballers drilled Ranchito Young Warriors, 11-0, with goals from Ricky Acosta (10’ & 63’), Shane Morgan (13’, 27’, 48’, 58’ & 59’), Rajan Jones (36’), Cornelio Escobar (38’), Osciel Oliva (40’) and Adler Acosta (75’).

U20 – Chunox shut out Falcons, 3-0, with a goal each from Heldai Santoya (71’), Isai Magana (80’) and Celso Gonzalez (90’).

Upcoming weekend games, all games taking place at Carolina Football Field.

Sunday, October 27

Big Field

9:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Corozal Invaders vs BDF Cadets

10:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Falcons

11:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Carolina Jaguars vs Concepcion Majestics

12:00 noon – (U20 Male) Libertad vs United Ballers

2:00 p.m. (U20 Male) Ranchito Young Warriors vs Corozal Rural

4:00 p.m. – (U20 Male) Bacadia Warriors vs Falcons

Small Field

10:00 a.m. – (U10 Male) Carolina Jaguars vs Bacadia Warriors

11:00 a.m. – (U10 Male) Calcutta Strikers vs Corozal Rising Stars

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our Females U15 and U17 District Selections that represented Corozal with pride during the FFB Elite Inter-District Competitions.

Feature photo: Corozal All Stars U15 Selection, thank you for representing Corozal with pride. You are all true warriors that gave your utmost best up to the last minute of the game. Thank you to all the parents that believed in us, that supported their youths to participate in the FFB Inter-District. Unfortunately, our journey ended Saturday, October 19. We may have lost the battle, but we’ll surely prepare for the future inter-district competitions. Special thanks to the Head Coach, Mr. Jose Mai; Mr. Wilber Chan, supportive parent; Asley Humes, Captain; and the community at large.