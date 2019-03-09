Corozal F.A. U-tournaments weekly update

COROZAL TOWN, Tues. Mar. 5, 2019– Another successful weekend! This is our fourth week of the ongoing youth U-Tournaments hosted by the Corozal Football Association (CFA) under the auspices of the Football Federation of Belize (FFB). Every week we are seeing the eagerness of each club wanting to compete and foremost develop on sportsmanship.

On Saturdays our games start at 1:00 p.m., and on Sundays at 10:00 a.m. at the Ricalde Stadium. The schedule was designed this way to be able to accommodate parents to be more supportive to their children. Every week, players give their best and are always interacting positively. We have instilled that after every game, both clubs shake hands and take group pictures acknowledging a good win or a good loss, as our ultimate goal is to develop the players and teach them to know how to win and how to lose in a harmonious manner.

This week, we take this opportunity to recognize another young player that has shown exceptional talent on the field. This young player is always on time for his workout sessions with his coach, and during the game is always giving his very best. At this age, we are certain that he has a promising future. Because of his hard work, dedication and passion for football, we recognize him.

He is Troy Alexander Ferguson (12 years old); he plays with the Corozal Invaders U10. Troy participated in the National U-13 Championship last year. We encourage all parents to keep being supportive to their children.

Game results for Sat. Mar. 2

At 1:00 p.m., (U-17 Male) Corozal Invaders won by default (3-0) over Bacadia Warriors.

At 3:00 p.m., (U-17 Male) Falcons FC also won by default (3-0) over Corozal Rising Stars.

Game results for Sun. Mar. 3

BIG FIELD

At 10:00 a.m., (U-15 Male) Corozal Rising Stars bombed Falcons FC, 6-0, with 5 goals from Carlos Mendez and the other from Eliseo Rosales.

At 1:00 p.m., (U-19 Male) San Pedro Uprising Ballers won, 6-3, over Bacadia Warriors. San Pedro got 3 goals from Reiner Santoya and 1 each from Carlos Chable, Osmin Martinez and Derian Tzul. Bacadia Warriors got a goal apiece from Luis Sanchez, Aajay Gilharry and Enrique Chable.

At 3:00 p.m. (U-19 Male) Corozal Rising Stars dropped Caledonia SFC, 2-nil, with both goals from Shane Morgan.

SMALL FIELD

At 10:00 a.m., (U-10 Male) Calcutta Strikers won, 3-2, over Corozal Rising Stars. Shaking the net for Calcutta Strikers were Christopher Cabanas (1) and Kimani Rancheran (2); while Zander Linarez (1) and Uziel Cruz (1) scored for Corozal Rising Stars.

At 11:00 a.m., (U-10 Male) Jaguars won, 3-2, over Bacadia Warriors. Owen Innis (2) and Lishawn Martinez scored for Jaguars; while Johnny Garcia (1) and Jaleel Serrano (1) tallied for Bacadia Warriors.

At 1:00 p.m., (U-13 Male) Corozal Rising Stars and Corozal Invaders played to a 1-1 draw. Jonathan Flores hit the target for Corozal Invaders, and Saul Navarro, Jr. scored for Corozal Rising Stars.

Upcoming weekend games:

Saturday, March 9

1:30 p.m. – (U-17 Male) Corozal Invaders vs Falcons FC

3:30 p.m. – (U-17 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Bacadia Warriors

Sunday, March 10

BIG FIELD

10:00 a.m. – (U-15 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs BDF Cadets

11:30 a.m. – (U-15 Male) Corozal Invaders vs Falcons FC

1:30 p.m. – (U-19 Male) San Pedro Uprising Ballers vs Caledonia SFC

3:30 p.m. – (U-19 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Bacadia Warriors

SMALL FIELD

10:00 a.m. – (U-10 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Jaguars

11:00 a.m. – (U-10 Male) Bacadia Warriors vs Corozal Invaders

1:00 p.m. – (U-13 Male) Corozal Invaders vs Falcons FC