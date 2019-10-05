Corozal F.A. Week 3 Opening Season report

COROZAL TOWN, Mon. Sept. 30, 2019– We start off by giving thanks to the Almighty Father for His continued blessing upon our tournament. This week marks Week 3. After taking a week break due to the festivities, we resumed our weekend with lots of football games. On Sunday, September 29, the Corozal Football Association (CFA) had a total of 8 games, i.e. 2 U10, 3 U13 and 3 U20. We are pleased to report that all went well; it has been three successful weeks.

It’s because of the little kids’ smiles that we carry out continuous organized tournaments. Certainly, we are impacting them and helping in their social, physical and personal development. We always applaud each person involved, and we are grateful to the Corozal community for playing its role in coming out to support these talented players. Your presence as fans gives that extra motivation to each of the players. Thank you.

Game results for Sunday, September 29

Small Field games

U10 – Corozal Invaders won, 3-0, over Carolina Jaguars; goals scored by Eiden Pelayo 2 and Abel Ochaeta 1.

U10 – Corozal Rising Stars won, 3-1, over Bacadia Warriors.

Big Field games

U13 – Corozal Invaders won, 5-0, over Falcons FC; goals scored by Clifford Sanker (12’, 23’ & 37’), Ralston Anderson (39’) and Graham Tyler (48’).

U13 – BDF Cadets won by default, 3-0, over Bacadia Warriors.

U13 – Corozal Rising Stars won, 2-0, over Carolina Jaguars; goals by Aldani Rodriguez (32’) and Anward Acosta (47’).

U20 – Bacadia Warriors won, 3-1, over Ranchito Young Warriors. Goals scored for Bacadia Warriors by Jose Cortez (30’ & 81’) and Jamaal Wade (60’); and for Ranchito by Edward Cab (6’).

U20 – United Ballers won, 2-1, over Chunox FC. Goals scored for United Ballers by Shane Morgan (37’) and Troy Williams (56’); and for Chunox by Heldai Santoya (3’).

U20 – Libertad drew, 2-2, with Corozal Rural. Goals scored for Libertad by Reginald Diego (9’) and Raheem Swaso (30’); and for Corozal Rural by Jafet Pena (40’) and George James (48’).

Upcoming weekend games, all games taking place at Carolina Football Field:

Sunday, October 6

Big Field

9:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Concepcion vs Corozal Rising Stars

10:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Corozal Invaders vs Carolina Jaguars

11:00 a.m. – (U13 Male) Bacadia Warriors vs Falcons

12:00 noon – (U20 Male) Falcons FC vs Ranchito Young Warriors

2:00 p.m. – (U20 Male) Libertad FC vs Bacadia Warriors

4:00 p.m. – (U20 Male) Chunox FC vs Corozal Rural

Small Field

10:00 a.m. – (U10 Male) Calcutta Strikers vs Corozal Invaders

11:00 a.m. – (U10 Male) Carolina Jaguars vs Corozal Rising Stars

United Ballers – a newly formed team; thanks to Mr. Luis Canelo who took up the challenge along with his staff to form this team and look out for the best interest of the players.