Corozal F.A. Youth Tournaments update

COROZAL TOWN, Wed. Mar. 27, 2019– Another successful weekend! This week marks our seventh week of the ongoing Youth U-Tournaments at the Ricalde Stadium, hosted by the Corozal Football Association (CFA) under the auspices of the Football Federation of Belize (FFB).

It has been seven productive weeks, all teams/clubs giving their utmost best and looking forward to be the champions of the tournament. We are grateful to the Corozal community for its continued support to football.

CFA takes this opportunity to recognize Luis Sanchez, born on February 15, 2003. Luis is currently participating in the CFA U-17 Male Tournament, and because of his continued exceptional performance, has been selected to represent CFA U-17 District Selection. He is very humble and a great team player. Currently he is attending Escuela Secundaria Tecnica Mexico (ESTM), where he is in 2nd Form, and he is doing good. We recognize Luis for being Top-Goal Scorer for the U-17 Male category. During this past seven weeks, he has scored the most goals among the five clubs participating. Keep it up, Luis!

Game results for Saturday, March 16

(U-17 Male) Corozal Invaders wins, 5-1, over Ranchito Young Warriors. Invaders’ goals were by Eiden Cruz (9’, 32’ & 82’), Ludwik Casteneda (65’) and Kareen Casanova (71’); while Ranchito’s goal was by Samuel Olivarez (42’).

(U-17 Male) Bacadia Warriors wins, 3-2, over Falcons FC. Bacadia goal scorers were Harold Ramos (7’ & 70’) and Joshua Agustin (88’); while Falcons got a goal each from Mario Chipandeca (51’) and Luis Sanchez (58’).

Game results for Sunday, March 17

BIG FIELD

(U-15 Male) Corozal Invaders bombed BDF Cadets, 5-0, with goals from Bernard Jacobs (24’), Tyreek Gomez (32’), Albert Gilharry (58’ & 65’) and Dyland Robateau (61’).

(U-15 Male) Corozal Rising Stars blanked Concepcion Consentidos, 6-0, with goals from Isinier Aban (8’ & 34’), Carlos Mendez (51’), Carlos Williams (56’ & 61’) and Saul Navarro, Jr. (65’).

(U-19 Male) Caledonia SFC drew, 2-2, with Bacadia Warriors. Goals scored for Caledonia were by Jobany Sabas (81’) and Shawn Herrera (89’), while Bacadia goals came from Joshua Agustin (1’) and Aajay Gilharry (52’).

(U-19 Male) San Pedro Uprising Ballers dropped Concepcion Consentidos, 3-0, with goals from Einer Pott (38’), Oscar Torres (82’) and Reiner Santoya (1’).

SMALL FIELD

(U-10 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Bacadia Warriors ended in a 0-0 draw.

(U-10 Male) Calcutta Strikers wins, 1-0, over Corozal Invaders, on a goal by Denzel Sutherland.

(U-13 Male) Corozal Invaders wins, 4-1, over Calcutta Strikers. Goals scored for Corozal Invaders were by Clifford Sanker (2), Jonathan Flores (1) and Vladimir Cardenas (1); while Kimani Rancheran got the lone goal for Calcutta Strikers.

Upcoming weekend games:

Saturday, March 30

1:30 p.m. – (U-17 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Ranchito Young Warriors

3:30 p.m. – (U-17 Male) Corozal Invaders vs Falcons FC

Sunday, March 31

BIG FIELD

10:00 a.m. – (U-15 Male) Corozal Invaders vs Concepcion Consentidos

11:30 a.m. – (U-15 Male) Falcons FC vs BDF Cadets

1:00 p.m. – (U-19 Male) San Pedro Uprising Ballers vs Caledonia SFC

3:00 p.m. – (NAWL game)

5:00 p.m. – (U-19 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Concepcion Consentidos

SMALL FIELD

10:00 a.m. – (U-10 Male) Corozal Rising Stars vs Jaguars

11:00 a.m. – (U-10 Male) Bacadia Warriors vs Corozal Invaders

1:00 p.m. – (U-13 Male) Falcons FC vs Corozal Rising Stars