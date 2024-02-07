Corozal taxi driver reported missing

by Kristen Ku

COROZAL TOWN, Mon. Feb. 5, 2024

Concern is growing for 57-year-old taxi driver Rosalito Teodoro Pacheco, who has been missing since Thursday, February 1, 2024.

A resident of Corozal Town, Pacheco is described as of Hispanic descent, about 6 feet tall, clear complexion, and weighing roughly 250 pounds. When last seen, he was wearing long black pants and a green polo shirt.

Maricelino, Pacheco’s wife, reported him missing after he left for his regular taxi runs on Wednesday in his gold Toyota car and failed to return. According to police, all efforts to contact Pacheco have been unsuccessful, with his phone ringing unanswered.

“Nothing has been found, but the calls are being made and there’s no response,” police reported.

Despite extensive searches, neither Pacheco nor his vehicle have been located. There have been no reports of him being troubled or involved in any criminal activities prior to his disappearance.

Yusely Garcia, Pacheco’s cousin, recounts that on that morning Pacheco left his mother’s house at 9:00 a.m. to head to his usual parking spot in front of Deng’s Supermarket in Corozal Town.

She says it is out of character for Pacheco not to communicate with his wife.

“It’s not a regular thing that he doesn’t call his wife, telling her where he’s going, if he’s going to the border, or if he has a taxi job to do far away. He always calls his wife,” she said.

The family has also tried reaching his phone, which initially rang a few times, but has since been turned off. The absence of any known personal issues has led the family to fear that Pacheco may have been kidnapped.

The police have taken a full report, including his usual routes and hangouts, but so far, no leads have emerged. His sudden disappearance has left the family, especially his mother and his four daughters, in a state of devastation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the local police or Crime Stoppers Belize at 922 immediately.