Cabinet approves Human Development name change

Photo: Belizean Cory Williams wins Caribbean Cycling Championship

by William Ysaguirre

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Sun. Nov. 3, 2024

Photo: Elite Road Race (l to r) 2nd Jesus Cespedes DR, 1st Cory Williams BZE, 3rd John Briton GUY

Belizean (BZE) cyclist Cory Williams won the Caribbean Cycling Championships’ Elite road race staged by the Guyana Cycling Federation around the Heroes Highway circuit in Georgetown, Guyana on Sunday, November 3. Belizean (BZD) rider Derrick Chavarria won the Silver medal in the Under-23 category.

Photo: Team Belize (l to r) – Jyven Gonzalez, Derrick Chavarria, Cory Williams, Leon Leslie, Justin Williams

Cory won the sprint in 3:46:07 at the finish of the 94-mile Elite road race among a field of 47 riders from 19 nations affiliated to the Caribbean Cycling Union and the Pan American Cycling Confederation. Jesus Cespedes of the Dominican Republic (DR) took 2nd place in the same time, and Guyana’s (GUY) John Briton placed 3rd. Belizean rider Giovanni Lovell was among the 10 riders who did not finish the race. Williams had finished 3rd in the individual time trials 11:17.87, behind Bermuda’s Conor White and Kaden Hopkins.

Photo: Under-23 (l to r) 2nd Derrick Chavarria BZE, 1st Randol Rodriguez CUB, 3rd Ahmed Oliva CUB

Among the Under-23 riders, Derrick Chavarria also clocked 3:46:07 to finish 2nd behind Cuba’s (CUB) Randol Rodriguez who had the same time from a field of 26 riders. Cuba’s Ahmed Oliva rode in 3rd in 3:47:19. Belizeans Jyven Gonzalez and Leon Leslie were among the 13 riders who did not finish the race.

(AMANDALA Ed. Note: Cory placed 2nd in the most recent Krem New Year’s Day Cycling Classic on January 1st, 2024.)