28.3 C
Belize City
Sunday, April 14, 2024

NATS Committee announces Farmers of the Year 2024

Photo: (left) Senior Farmer of the Year,...

To – David

“THE CANDLE MAY GO OUT,BUT THE MEMORY...

Young sailors stand on the shoulder of a Master and Commander: Charles Bartlett Hyde

Photo: (right) Charles Bartlett Hyde Contributed: Harbour Regatta...

Court rejects alleged utterance of Richard Bennett, charged with double murder

GeneralCourt rejects alleged utterance of Richard Bennett, charged with double murder
By Deshan Swasey

by Roy Davis (freelance writer)

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Apr. 10, 2024

In a ruling she gave on Tuesday, April 9, Justice Candace Nanton rejected the alleged utterance of Richard Bennett, 26, who is charged with double murder. Police claimed that he took responsibility for the murders after he was shown a video footage.

According to the police, Bennett said, “That’s me; I f__ed up”, pointing to the person that was shown on the video footage.

At the voire dire that was held on Monday, April 8, two police officers, Inspector Isaias Sanchez and Constable Caio, testified that Bennett made the utterance on March 18, 2021, the day after the incident. But they admitted that a Justice of the Peace or any attorney representing Bennett was not present when the utterance was made. They also admitted that they did not make any contemporaneous statement when the utterance was made.

Bennett testified at the voire dire and denied that he made the utterance.

The incident occurred on March 17, 2021, at a house on Logwood Street.

The police reported that a man entered the house of Cynthia Conorquie, 49, and shot her and Allen Garcia, 21, killing both of them.

The Crown is being represented by Senior Crown Counsel Portia Ferguson, while Bennett is being represented by attorney Leeroy Banner.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.