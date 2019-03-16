BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 14, 2019– Hello, my so humble readers of my cricket column! No games were played last weekend. The games continue this Saturday and Sunday. It’s going to be a fun filled weekend. Best of luck to all.

For this weekend, the scheduled games are as follows:

Saturday, March 16

Group A – Western Eagles vs Summer Fever at Rancho; Bandits vs Easy Does It at Lemonal; Northern Spirit vs Rural Mix at Isabella; Brilliant vs Excellence at Double Head.

Group B – Wicked 11 vs Big Deal at Boom; Sunrise vs Old Youth at Sandhill.

On Sunday, March 17

Group A – Bandits vs Brilliant in Belmopan.

Group B – Berlan vs BDF at BDF; and Big Deal vs Old Youth at Boom (continuation).

Female Cricket

The female matches continue on Sunday at Landing with Lemon Chicks of Lemonal vs Double Head Ladies at 11:00 a.m. Then at 2:00 p.m., Highlighters Girls of Flowers Bank vs Landing Ladies.

Have a pleasant weekend, folks. Respect to all!

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: Our sincere apologies for the printing confusion in last Friday’s Cricket Corner, where the second and third columns were misplaced. We also regret being unable, due to space limitations today, to include Peter Young’s very interesting commentary on an outstanding past cricket player, Mr. Thomas “Tambow” Anthony, which we will share in our next edition for Tuesday, March 19. Don’t miss it.)