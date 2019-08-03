Cricket Corner – Bandits stands alone from Zone One; Berlan, Wicked 11 and BDF are all from Zone Two

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 1, 2019– A pleasant hello to all cricket enthusiasts! The Sir Barry Bowen/Harrison Parks Cricket Competition semifinals will continue this weekend with Bandits vs BDF at Belmopan. This is the second game in a best-of-three series. Bandits won the first at BDF grounds last Sunday with a score of 334 in the 50 overs allotted, losing only 6 wickets. Jermaine Smith scored 81 not-out, followed by Pharon Muslar with 75. These batsmen started to “use” the bowlers of BDF early in the game, as the stats sheet shows: 1 for 14; 2 for 85; 3 for 147; 4 for 169; 5 for 170; 6 for 268. No more wickets were lost, with the score reaching the previously mentioned total number of runs scored (334). The wickets were shared among several bowlers. That’s an impressive amount of runs for any team to chase, if the opponent’s bowlers are on target.

After a short lunch break, it was time for the army to show professional skills. But, as hard as they tried, the bowlers of the Bandits held them tight. Yea, runs were scoring, but time and overs were also creeping up. Runs per wicket went like this: 1 for 11; 2 for 27; 3 for 27; 4 for 27; 5 for 56; 6 for 68; 7 for 111; 8 for 150. The 9th batsman went in, and the score was pushed to 208. At 6:00 p.m., with 6 overs remaining and 122 runs to catch up to, stumps were drawn and BDF conceded defeat. It was a heartbreaking loss, but the team with honor and discipline gave the Bandits the points, hoping to tie the series this weekend. Glenroy Reynolds took 4 of BDF’s stumps. Tshaka Patterson scored 50 not-out for the army.

I did not go to watch this game, but because of the great assistance from Mr. Joel Westby in providing me with almost ball-for-ball reports, I was able to inform the world of cricket as the game progressed. A very big Thank You, Señor Westby!

On Sunday also, Berlan defeated Excellence at Lords Bank. Berlan now moves onto the semifinals, going up against Wicked 11 on Sunday at Flowers Bank. Sad that I tried my very best to get the full results of that game, but without success.

Cricket notes and reminders

Just a reminder: The President of the Belize National Cricket Association (BNCA) has received 5 sets of school gears from ICC to Belize Cricket.

Our President also met with the President of the West Indies Cricket Association, who agreed to support Belize in the training of umpires and coaches in August.

Costa Rica is inviting a Belize male and female team to play in Costa Rica in September or October.

All cricket teams are reminded to nominate a coach to be trained and certified at the Foundation level by ICC and CWI. Good things will be coming to Belize Cricket, folks. It’s time for all concerned to get on board positively and get the sport forward.

That's all for this week, folks.

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: So, in this weekend’s semifinals, it’s Bandits vs BDF at Belmopan on Saturday in game 2 of their series; and Berlan vs Wicked 11 at Flowers Bank on Sunday in game 1 of their series. Berlan knocked out Zone One’s Excellence, and BDF defeated Zone One’s Summer Fever in the playoff first round. Both Zone One first place, Bandits, and Zone Two first place, Wicked 11, got byes into the semifinals.)