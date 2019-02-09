Cricket Corner – BDF took first place in Marathon

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 6, 2019– Hello, all cricket fans, supporters and well-wishers!

Under the auspices of the Belize National Cricket Association (BNCA), the Bowen and Bowen/ Harrison Parks 2019 National Cricket Competition kicked off last Saturday and Sunday in Bermudian Landing with a Marathon that saw six teams – BDF, Easy Does It, Berlan, Western Eagles, Rural Mix and Summer Fever – battling each other for the top prize of $1,000.00. At the end of Saturday’s matches, three teams made it to the playoffs – Western Eagles, BDF and Summer Fever. On Sunday, Western Eagles went up against Summer Fever, and Summer Fever eliminated the Eagles, leaving BDF and Summer Fever to battle for the championship. BDF batted first and scored 106 runs. As hard and brilliant as Summer Fever performed, they fell short, scoring 96 runs and allowing BDF to be crowned 2019 Marathon Champs. Eagles settled for third. BDF got the $1,000.00, and Summer Fever, $500.00.

It did not end there, as there were cash prizes for displaying good sportsmanship. BDF again got first place; Western Eagles, second; and Summer Fever, third. $300.00, $200.00 and $100.00 were given in that order. Congrats to all the winners, and thanks to all teams that participated!

Well, the stage has been set! This weekend, come out and cheer for your teams at different venues. This season will see many more prizes offered in different categories; just to name a few – bowler taking most wickets; batsman scoring the most runs; etc. Discipline will be top priority, so I ask you to show much discipline and respect to your opponents and your teammates. Captains are asked to monitor scorers to make sure that important details are included. Hence, the Association is in the process of doing a seminar for scorers. Play professionally, so that fans and supporters enjoy the games once more.

The following games are scheduled for the 9th and 10th February, starting at 10:00 a.m.:

Saturday, February 9

Group A – Western Eagles vs Easy Does It at Lemonal; Summer Fever vs Excellence at Double Head; Bandits vs Rural Mix at Isabella; Northern Spirit rest.

Group B – Wicked 11 vs BDF at BDF field; Bright Star vs Big Deal at Boom.

Sunday, February 10

Group B – Sunrise vs Berlan at Landing.

Best of luck, teams! Nuff respect for you all. Next week, more stats.

Feature image caption: BNCA Executive, (l to r) Secretary, Alpheus Gillett; Councilor/Member, Mrs. Vincent Parks Thompson; Treasurer, Steve McFadzean; Assistant Treasurer, Miss Shara Robinson; Vice-President, Freddie Pakeman; President, Roy Young. (Absent from picture, Assistant Secretary, George Moody).