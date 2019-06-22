Cricket Corner – Games getting hot!!

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 20, 2019– To all cricket lovers, pleasant time of the day to you! Under the auspices of the Belize National Cricket Association, the Sir Barry Bowen/ Harrison Parks Cricket Competition 2019 playoffs started last Saturday with a bang, as BDF took advantage of Summer Fever on BDF grounds, and Berlan won over Excellence by a near margin.

Before getting into specifics of both games, I take this opportunity to offer our most sincere condolences to the family of Miss Marcia Talbert and Excellence Cricket Team on the loss of Marcia. May her soul Rest in Peace. Also, we are pleased to know that Mr. Sean Nicholas, co- manager of Berlan Cricket Club, is doing fine after falling ill over the weekend. Our prayers are with you, sir, for a full recovery. Also, Berlan has lost one of their valuable players, Satish, who has been here for a few years, and played with Sunrise Cricket Team, then with Berlan, with which he had left an impressive mark with the team and onlookers. He went back to his hometown in some part of India. You will be missed, bro.

Now, back to our sport.

On Saturday at the BDF grounds, Summer Fever, a favorite of many, went up against the home team, BDF, who started out well in the regular season, but fell to third place in their zone. Summer Fever is second in their zone.

Summer Fever won the toss, and gave the opponent the privilege to bat first. Well, I believed that the summer boys had made a mistake, ‘cause when the first BDF batsman was out, the score stood at 16. Then Jevon Wade went in, joining Tshaka Patterson. These two batsmen rallied the bowlers of Summer Fever. When Wade got out, the score was at 121. From then, Summer Fever knew that the game was out of hand for them, as when the last wicket fell, it was a whopping 246. Patterson, before he was bowled by Maleek Sutherland, scored 111 runs; and Jevon followed with 44. B. Sutherland took 4 wickets for the Fever.

After lunch break, Fever went to bat. At the starting, things weren’t looking bad for the Fever, but with the so strong bowling of Travis Stephenson, who took 5 wickets, Summer Fever only scored 101. It was a very good game played.

One must understand that in playoffs, leading to the finish, it’s a battle. Only the best survives. On Saturday, these same two teams will clash at Fevers’ grounds at Landing. So, come out folks, and enjoy!

On Sunday at Double Head Cabbage, “Big Bad” Berlan went up against the home team, Excellence. Berlan is second in their zone, and Excellence third in their zone. Excellence batted first, and scored 160, with L. Broaster scoring 46, while Jonathan Benjamin took 4 wickets.

After lunch break, Berlan went to bat, and it took all 10 batsmen to beat Excellence’ score. But it’s a win. For Berlan, Leonel Russel top scored with 52, and Satish took 3 wickets. For Satish, that’s his last game of cricket in Belize and with Berlan Cricket Team, as he went back home to some part of India.

The second game between these two teams will not be played on Sunday, as team Excellence and their families will be saying goodbye to their loved one who passed away earlier.

That’s it in a nutshell, folks. Till next week, friends and families, respect to and for all!